It’s time for a new series, and the most exciting series of all: a Beat LA series.

Yes, it’s the San Francisco Giants vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers, as they kick off a three-game series by the bay. It’s the only time the Giants will host the Dodgers this year until the final series of the season, due to the new schedule.

The Giants are turning to their homegrown ace, Logan Webb, who has been a little slow to start the season. In two starts and 11 innings, Webb’s given up 13 hits, 2 walks, and 8 runs, with 16 strikeouts. He has an 0-2 record and a 6.55 ERA, but a much prettier 3.40 FIP.

Los Angeles is also using their opening day starter, Julio Urías, a lefty. Urías has been spectacular in two starts and 12 innings, allowing just 9 hits and 2 runs, with 12 strikeouts to no walks. That’s earned him a 2-0 record, a 1.50 ERA, and a 1.65 FIP.

This should be a good one, folks. Beat LA.

Lineups

Giants

Thairo Estrada — 2B Wilmer Flores — 1B Mike Yastrzemski — RF J.D. Davis — DH David Villar — 3B Brandon Crawford — SS Joey Bart — C Heliot Ramos — LF Bryce Johnson — CF

Logan Webb — RHP

Dodgers

Mookie Betts — 2B Freddie Freeman — 1B Will Smith — C Max Muncy — 3B J.D. Davis — DH Jason Heyward — RF James Outman — CF David Peralta — LF Chris Taylor — SS

Julio Urías — LHP

Game #10

Who: San Francisco Giants (4-5) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5)

Where: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

When: 6:45 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: n/a

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510