The San Francisco Giants catcher shuffle, forced by the baseball injury gods and goddesses, is continuing. On Monday, ahead of their series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Giants made a pair of catcher moves, calling up Joey Bart and designating Austin Wynns for assignment.

#SFGiants roster moves:



- C Joey Bart returned from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated from the injured list



- C Austin Wynns designated for assignment — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 10, 2023

Bart made the Opening Day roster along with veteran Gold Glove winner Roberto Pérez and Rule 5 outfielder-turned-catcher Blake Sabol. He was scheduled to get the start for the second game of the season, but was scratched due to back soreness, and later placed on the 10-day Injured List retroactive to March 31.

The Giants continued with two catchers until Pérez suffered an injury that landed him on the 60-day Injured List. Needing another catcher, the team purchased the contract of Wynns, who was playing for AAA Sacramento but not on the 40-man roster.

Now that Bart is healthy again and eligible to come off the Injured List, he’s returning to the roster and taking Wynns’ spot.

Wynns appeared in one game, and struck out in both of his plate appearances. Because this is his second time being designated for assignment by the Giants, he can become a free agent assuming he clears waivers. He has openly loved his time with the Giants, so it wouldn’t be a surprise seeing him accept an assignment with Sacramento, but he may search for an opportunity with a more clear path to playing time.

As for Bart — who appeared in the season opener but hasn’t had a plate appearance yet — he had two rehab games with Sacramento. He played well in those games, hitting 3-7 with a walk and no strikeouts.

The next line of catcher depth for the Giants is two-time All-Star Gary Sánchez, who was signed to a Minor League contract with a May 1 trigger date — he’ll either be on the Majors by that date with a $4 million contract, or he can request his release from the organization.

The Giants also have prospect Ricardo Genovés in AAA, while AA catcher Patrick Bailey has had his stock rise high enough that the Giants believe he could be the team’s everyday catcher at some point this season.

It’s a position with a ton of depth, but an equal amount of question marks.