Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

It’s time for a time-honored tradition: the communal yelling of “BEAT LA” from the rooftops. Come on, yell it with me. Everybody now!

The Giants are welcoming the Los Angeles Dodgers to town for a three game series that figures to have some very fun pitching matchups.

Matchups for the Dodgers series: Webb vs. Urias, Wood vs. May, Cobb vs. Kershaw — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) April 9, 2023

And, remarkably, in the 10th game of the year, we’ll finally see the Giants playing a night game.

Baseball, you’ve likely heard, has a new schedule this year. Each team will face every other team, which is how the Giants ended up with their first three series being against three American League teams from two different divisions.

The downside of this is that there aren’t as many games against division rivals like the Dodgers.

The upside of this is that there aren’t as many games against division rivals like the Dodgers.

The NL West is one of the stronger divisions in baseball, and not having to play the two behemoth teams in Southern California is good for baseball fans invested in the Giants winning games. But the fact that the next time the Giants host the Dodgers is the last series of the entire season doesn’t sit particularly well with me. I like yelling “Beat LA” with regularity, even when the Giants don’t honor my requests.

So be it. Here are the Dodgers. Enjoy the series. Enjoy the villainy. Enjoy the wins.

Hopefully.

What time do the Giants play today?

The Giants host the Dodgers tonight at 6:45 p.m. PT.