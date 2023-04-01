4/1 Gamethread: Giants @ Yankees

The San Francisco Giants resume their opening series against the New York Yankees today at Yankee Stadium.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb. Cobb ended the 2022 season with a 3.73 ERA, 2.80 FIP, with 43 walks to 151 strikeouts in 149.2 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt. Schmidt ended the 2022 season with a 3.12 ERA, 3.60 FIP, with 23 walks to 56 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, primarily in relief.

Lineups

Giants

#SFGiants (0-1) vs. Yankees (1-0)



LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B

Michael Conforto - RF

Thairo Estrada - 2B

Joc Pederson - DH

Mike Yastrzemski - CF

David Villar - 3B

Brandon Crawford - SS

Blake Sabol - LF

Joey Bart - C



Alex Cobb - RHP — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) April 1, 2023

Yankees

Opening Day at Yankee Stadium #RepBX pic.twitter.com/PemBL1nehD — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 30, 2023

Game #2

Who: San Francisco Giants (0-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-0)

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

When: 1:05 p.m. PT

Regional broadcast: n/a

National broadcast: Fox

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510