4/1 Gamethread: Giants @ Yankees

The San Francisco Giants resume their opening series against the New York Yankees today at Yankee Stadium.
Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Alex Cobb. Cobb ended the 2022 season with a 3.73 ERA, 2.80 FIP, with 43 walks to 151 strikeouts in 149.2 innings pitched.
He’ll be facing off against Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt. Schmidt ended the 2022 season with a 3.12 ERA, 3.60 FIP, with 23 walks to 56 strikeouts in 57.2 innings, primarily in relief.
Lineups
Giants
#SFGiants (0-1) vs. Yankees (1-0)— Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) April 1, 2023
LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B
Michael Conforto - RF
Thairo Estrada - 2B
Joc Pederson - DH
Mike Yastrzemski - CF
David Villar - 3B
Brandon Crawford - SS
Blake Sabol - LF
Joey Bart - C
Alex Cobb - RHP
Yankees
Opening Day at Yankee Stadium #RepBX pic.twitter.com/PemBL1nehD— New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 30, 2023
Game #2
Who: San Francisco Giants (0-1) vs. New York Yankees (1-0)
Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York
When: 1:05 p.m. PT
Regional broadcast: n/a
National broadcast: Fox
Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510
