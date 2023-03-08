Happy Wednesday, San Francisco Giants fans. Only 22 days until Opening Day against Arson Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees!

The Giants have only had one of their Cactus League games televised so far, which is a fairly pathetic number. And they won’t have another one until Sunday.

But you can still watch them play tonight! That’s because the Giants are taking a break from the Cactus League to play an exhibition matchup against Team USA, as they gear up for the World Baseball Classic. And that game, which is at 6:05 p.m. PT, will be televised nationally on MLB Network and locally on NBC Sports Bay Area.

Giants baseball. On TV. What a thing!

The Giants don’t have anyone on Team USA after right-handed pitcher Logan Webb withdrew a few weeks ago. But they’re certainly familiar with a lot of the players on the team, as it features registered Giants Killers like Paul Goldschmidt, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado, and Will Smith, along with stars like Mike Trout and Trea Turner.

This might be a mismatch, is what I’m trying to say.

The Giants are without two of their roster locks because of the WBC, as designated hitter Joc Pederson is playing for Israel while right-handed reliever Camilo Doval is throwing heaters for the Dominican Republic. Right-handed pitcher Kai-Wei Teng (Chinese Taipei), left-handed pitcher Jonathan Bermúdez (Puerto Rico), and left-handed pitcher Joey Marciano (Italy) are the other three members from the organization who are competing in the tournament.

A fun fact about Joey Marciano is that he’s related to Rocky Marciano. And speaking of relatives, the Giants first-round pick in 2021, Will Bednar (who is not in Major League camp) will watch his brother David, a reliever for the Pittsburgh Pirates, play for Team USA in the WBC.

Enjoy the action, folks.