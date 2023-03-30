3/30 Gamethread: Giants @ Yankees

The San Francisco Giants get things started for the 2023 season today as they take on the New York Yankees in the Bronx for Opening Day.

Blake Sabol is making his major league debut today in left field, continuing the longstanding Defense Against the Dark Arts Barry Bonds left field curse. He’ll be the 17th Opening Day left fielder for the Giants in 17 seasons.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be their right-handed ace, Logan Webb. Webb finished the 2022 season with 4.8 bWAR, a 2.90 ERA, 3.03 FIP, with 49 walks to 163 strikeouts in 192.1 innings pitched.

He’ll be facing off against the Yankees’ own right-handed ace, Gerrit Cole. Cole finished last season with 2.4 bWAR, a 3.50 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 50 walks to an MLB-leading 257 strikeouts.

This should be a fun match-up to watch!

Happy Opening Day!

Lineups

Giants

LaMonte Wade, Jr., 1B Michael Conforto, RF Wilmer Flores, 3B Joc Pederson, DH Mike Yastrzemski, CF Thairo Estrada, 2B Brandon Crawford, SS Blake Sabol, LF Roberto Pérez, C

P: Logan Webb, RHP

Yankees

DJ LeMahieu, 2B Aaron Judge, CF Anthony Rizzo, 1B Giancarlo Stanton, RF Josh Donaldson, 3B Gleyber Torres, DH Oswaldo Cabrera, LF Jose Trevino, C Anthony Volpe, SS

P: Gerrit Cole, RHP

Game #1

Who: San Francisco Giants vs. New York Yankees

Where: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

When: 10:05 a.m. PT

Regional broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area (available on fuboTV)

National broadcast: MLB Network

Radio: KNBR 680 AM/104.5 FM, KSFN 1510