Thursday BP: OPENING DAY!

Good morning, baseball fans!

Today is the day. Get that John Fogerty playing on your morning commute and make sure you’ve got plenty of coffee ready because we’ve got breakfast baseball coming at you on this wonderful Opening Day!

The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees this morning at 10:05 a.m. PT at Yankee Stadium, featuring a match-up of Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole. It should be a fun one.

If you’re still jones-ing for more baseball after that, don’t you worry because everyone is playing today and I’ve got the rest of the schedule covered for you below.

Happy Opening Day! And may the strike zone be ever in your favor.