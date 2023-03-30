Thursday BP: OPENING DAY!

Good morning, baseball fans!
Today is the day. Get that John Fogerty playing on your morning commute and make sure you’ve got plenty of coffee ready because we’ve got breakfast baseball coming at you on this wonderful Opening Day!
The San Francisco Giants take on the New York Yankees this morning at 10:05 a.m. PT at Yankee Stadium, featuring a match-up of Logan Webb vs. Gerrit Cole. It should be a fun one.
If you’re still jones-ing for more baseball after that, don’t you worry because everyone is playing today and I’ve got the rest of the schedule covered for you below.
- Atlanta Braves @ Washington Nationals - 10:05 a.m. PT
- Baltimore Orioles @ Boston Red Sox - 11:10 a.m. PT
- Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs - 11:20 a.m. PT
- Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays - 12:10 p.m. PT
- Philadelphia Phillies @ Texas Rangers - 1:05 p.m. PT
- Pittsburgh Pirates @ Cincinnati Reds - 1:10 p.m. PT
- Colorado Rockies @ San Diego Padres - 1:10 p.m. PT
- Toronto Blue Jays @ St. Louis Cardinals - 1:10 p.m. PT
- Minnesota Twins @ Kansas City Royals - 1:10 p.m. PT
- New York Mets @ Miami Marlins - 1:10 p.m. PT
- Chicago White Sox @ Houston Astros - 4:08 p.m. PT
- Los Angeles Angels @ Oakland Athletics - 7:07 p.m. PT
- Arizona Diamondbacks @ Los Angeles Dodgers - 7:10 p.m. PT
- Cleveland Guardians @ Seattle Mariners - 7:10 p.m. PT
Happy Opening Day! And may the strike zone be ever in your favor.
