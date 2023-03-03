Spring Training is well underway and so is the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, our communal project in which we rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. We’re in the 30s now!

Coming in at No. 31 on the list is shortstop Ryan Reckley, who drops 20 spots after debuting last year at No. 11.

Reckley, a switch hitter from the Bahamas, was the star of last year’s international signing class, as the Giants inked him to a $2.2 million signing bonus. But his debut professional season didn’t go the way he hoped, as he played in just 11 games in the Dominican Summer League before a back injury shut down his year.

The results were mediocre in those games — he hit .194/.370/.222 with an 86 wRC+. If you want something to be optimistic about, he drew 9 walks in just 46 plate appearances, against 10 strikeouts.

There’s a chance that Reckley begins 2023 in the DSL again, but given his age — he’ll turn 19 at the end of the season — I would assume the Giants just send him straight to rookie ball. He’s still quite a bit of an unknown, which makes him an exciting player to keep our eye on this year!

Now, let’s add to the list, and we’ve got some new names to vote on.

The list so far

On to No. 32!

No. 32 prospect nominees

Brett Auerbach — 24.6-year old C/UTIL, 94 wRC+ in AA (425 PA)

Jose Cruz — 22.9-year old RHP, 3.10 FIP in Low-A (51.2 IP)

Gerelmi Maldonado — 19.2-year old RHP, 3.86 FIP in the ACL (39.2 IP)

Randy Rodriguez — 23.5-year old RHP, 7.52 FIP in AAA (6 IP), 5.21 FIP in AA (10 IP), 4.10 FIP in High-A (50.2 IP)

Blake Sabol — 25.1-year old C/UTIL, 157 wRC+ in AAA (101 PA), 124 wRC+ in AA (412 PA)

Brett Wisely — 23.9-year old SS/2B, 52 wRC+ in AAA (23 PA), 121 wRC+ in AA (500 PA)

