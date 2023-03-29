 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List No. 43

Who is the 43rd-best prospect in the Giants system?

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Wade Meckler reaching up to make a catch in the outfield Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have only two names left until we’ve completed the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, our annual ranking of the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Coming in at No. 42 on the list is Wade Meckler, who sneaks into the CPL in his first year of eligibility.

The Giants selected Meckler, a left-handed hitting outfielder, in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Eighth-rounders don’t usually make prospect lists in their first year, but Meckler has spent his short time as a pro doing nothing but impressing.

Meckler had a successful three-year run at Oregon State, and it was notable that he had more walks than strikeouts in his final year. He felt like a Giantsy player when they drafted him, and he got straight to work proving that to be the case.

The Giants gave Meckler 50 plate appearances at rookie ball in the Arizona Complex League, and he was very solid, hitting 11-38 with 4 doubles and 11 walks to 8 strikeouts, good for a 149 wRC+. He then got 50 plate appearances with Low-A San Jose, where he was absolutely dynamic, hitting 18-41 with 1 home run, 7 doubles, and 9 walks to 8 strikeouts, for a blistering 214 wRC+.

San Francisco gave Meckler, who will turn 23 next month, some run in Spring Training this year, and he continued to impress, hitting 5-13 with 2 walks and 2 strikeouts. Can he keep that up in his first full season of professional baseball? It’s certainly something I’ll be keeping a close eye on in 2023

Now on we march, to add the penultimate name to the list.

The list so far

  1. Kyle Harrison — LHP
  2. Marco Luciano — SS
  3. Casey Schmitt — 3B
  4. Luis Matos — CF
  5. Vaun Brown — OF
  6. Grant McCray — CF
  7. Aeverson Arteaga — SS
  8. Carson Whisenhunt — LHP
  9. Reggie Crawford — LHP/DH
  10. Patrick Bailey — C
  11. Mason Black — RHP
  12. Heliot Ramos — OF
  13. Eric Silva — RHP
  14. Jairo Pomares — OF
  15. Cole Waites — RHP
  16. Keaton Winn — RHP
  17. R.J. Dabovich — RHP
  18. Tyler Fitzgerald — INF
  19. Ryan Murphy — RHP
  20. Landen Roupp — RHP
  21. Will Wilson — INF
  22. Adrian Sugastey — C
  23. Trevor McDonald — RHP
  24. Tristan Beck — RHP
  25. Will Bednar — RHP
  26. Nick Swiney — LHP
  27. Rayner Arias — OF
  28. Carson Seymour — RHP
  29. Hunter Bishop — OF
  30. Sean Hjelle — RHP
  31. Ryan Reckley — SS
  32. Randy Rodriguez — RHP
  33. Brett Wisely — INF
  34. Blake Sabol — C
  35. Jose Cruz — RHP
  36. Hayden Birdsong — RHP
  37. P.J. Hilson — OF
  38. Brett Auerbach — UTIL
  39. Nick Zwack — LHP
  40. Gerelmi Maldonado — RHP
  41. Diego Velasquez — SS
  42. Wade Meckler — OF

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 43!

No. 43 prospect nominees

Jared Dupere — 24.2-year old OF, 33 wRC+ in High-A (53 PA), 132 wRC+ in Low-A (143 PA), 132 wRC+ in ACL (70 PA)
Ricardo Genovés — 23.10-year old C, 70 wRC+ in AAA (147 PA), 81 wRC+ in AA (203 PA)
Bryce Johnson — 27.5-year old CF, -23 wRC+ in MLB (19 PA), 97 wRC+ in AAA (352 PA)
Manuel Mercedes — 20.6-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (80.2 IP)
Matt Mikulski — 23.10-year old LHP, 5.40 FIP in Low-A (79 IP)
Onil Perez — 20.6-year old C, 102 wRC+ in ACL (171 PA)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...