There’s still time to get your MLB Opening Day tickets!

It’s been a long, dark, stormy offseason, emphasis on the stormy here in California. But there’s finally a ray of light on the horizon. A glimpse of spring in the distance. That’s right, the 2023 MLB season gets started with Opening Day tomorrow!

The San Francisco Giants start their season in the Bronx, taking on the New York Yankees tomorrow morning at 10:05 a.m. PT. While we are a Giants blog, I know we do have quite a lot of Giants fans in the New York area. So it’s not too late to get tickets to see the Opening Day festivities at Yankee Stadium and mix a little orange and black in with the pinstripes.

This should be a fun match-up, with aces Logan Webb and Gerrit Cole facing off. The two finished 11th and ninth respectively in the 2022 Cy Young voting. Webb closed out the 2022 season with 4.8 bWAR, with a 2.90 ERA, 3.03 FIP, and 49 walks to 163 strikeouts in 192.1 innings pitched. Cole had 2.4 bWAR for the 2022 season, and ended the year with a 3.50 ERA, 3.47 FIP, with 50 walks to an MLB-leading 257 strikeouts in 200.2 innings.

And while there may still be some who are harboring hard feelings about the fact that the Yankees signed Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodón, while the Giants signed not-Aaron Judge and not-Carlos Rodón, it should still be a good time. The Giants don’t play the Yankees very often, or at least they didn’t before the schedules changed with this season, so it should be a fun interleague series to watch.

For the rest of us back here in California, you’ve still got a week to get tickets for the Giants’ home opener, which will be next Friday against the Kansas City Royals at 1:35 p.m. PT.