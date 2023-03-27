As the 2023 MLB season gets ready to start, we get ready to finish off the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, our annual group project in which we rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. We have only three names left to add, and then we’re all done.

Coming in at No. 41 on the list is shortstop Diego Velasquez, who makes his CPL debut.

Velasquez, who was signed as an international free agent from Venezuela just over two years ago, struggled in his first year of professional baseball but bounced back last year. Playing rookie ball in the Arizona Complex League, the switch-hitter hit .277/.369/.352, good for a 106 wRC+. He finished the year with Low-A San Jose, where he struggled in just 47 plate appearances, hitting .159/.213/.182, for a wRC+ of 6.

The raw numbers may not be super inspiring, but there’s a lot of reason for optimism with Velasquez. He struck out just 16.3% of the time in the ACL last year, and walked 11.1% of the time. Those are exciting numbers for a young prospect. Which brings us to arguably the most exciting part of Velasquez’s profile: he didn’t turn 19 until after the season ended. He may have struggled as an 18-year old shortstop in A-ball, but he was still an 18-year old shortstop in A-ball, which is exciting.

The Giants will hope they can help Velasquez find more power as he grows and develops, since he’s hit just one home run (and has just 12 extra-base hits in total) in 417 career plate appearances.

Now let’s add to the list, and for the final time this year we have new names to choose from.

The list so far

On to No. 42!

No. 42 prospect nominees

Jared Dupere — 24.2-year old OF, 33 wRC+ in High-A (53 PA), 132 wRC+ in Low-A (143 PA), 132 wRC+ in ACL (70 PA)

Ricardo Genovés — 23.10-year old C, 70 wRC+ in AAA (147 PA), 81 wRC+ in AA (203 PA)

Bryce Johnson — 27.5-year old CF, -23 wRC+ in MLB (19 PA), 97 wRC+ in AAA (352 PA)

Wade Meckler — 22.11-year old OF, 214 wRC+ in Low-A (50 PA), 149 wRC+ in ACL (50 PA)

Manuel Mercedes — 20.6-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (80.2 IP)

Matt Mikulski — 23.10-year old LHP, 5.40 FIP in Low-A (79 IP)

Onil Perez — 20.6-year old C, 102 wRC+ in ACL (171 PA)

