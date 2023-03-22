We have only five names to add to the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, at which point we will have succeeded in ranking the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants system.

Rounding out the 30s is left-handed pitcher Nick Zwack, who makes his CPL debut at No. 39.

Zwack was one of four players that the Giants acquired from the New York Mets last year in exchange for Darin Ruf, joining right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour (No. 28 on this list), left-handed pitcher Thomas Szapucki (on the 40-man roster), and infielder/designated hitter J.D. Davis (who figures to be an everyday player this year). Pretty good looking trade!

A 17th-round pick in 2021, Zwack started last year with the Mets Low-A affiliate, where he was dominant, with 24 strikeouts to 2 walks in 12.2 innings. That earned him a promotion after just 4 appearances (2 starts), and he headed to New York’s High-A affiliate, where he had a 1.84 ERA, a 2.65 FIP, and 72 strikeouts to 16 walks in 63.2 innings.

The Giants kept him in High-A after the trade, but his numbers fell off a bit. In 6 games — all starts — Zwack had a 3.99 ERA, a 4.17 FIP, and 36 strikeouts to 16 walks in 29.1 innings.

San Francisco views Zwack as a starter at the moment, and he’ll likely begin the year in the AA Richmond rotation. He’s fairly old for his levels — he’ll turn 25 in August — but has pitched just 112.2 innings in his professional career. So there’s a lot of potential in that arm, and if the Giants can tap into it, it’s not inconceivable that he could make an MLB debut this year.

Zwack is just the fourth left-handed pitcher on the CPL, joining Kyle Harrison (No. 1), two-way player Reggie Crawford (No. 9), and Nick Swiney (No. 26).

Now, let’s see who rounds out the top 40!

The list so far

On to No. 40!

No. 40 prospect nominees

Ricardo Genovés — 23.10-year old C, 70 wRC+ in AAA (147 PA), 81 wRC+ in AA (203 PA)

Gerelmi Maldonado — 19.2-year old RHP, 3.86 FIP in the ACL (39.2 IP)

Manuel Mercedes — 20.5-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (80.2 IP)

Onil Perez — 20.6-year old C, 102 wRC+ in ACL (171 PA)

Diego Velasquez — 19.5-year old SS, 6 wRC+ in Low-A (47 PA), 106 wRC+ in ACL (190 PA)

