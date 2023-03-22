Wednesday BP: The Sergio Romo shirt you’ve been waiting for is here

Good morning, baseball fans!

We got the fun news last week that Forever Giant Sergio Romo would be returning to the San Francisco Giants to retire. Drafted by the Giants, Romo spent nine seasons with the team and would be the only one on the current roster (one of only two left in the majors) who was on all three World Series winning teams in the early 2010s.

Romo was a fan favorite not only during his time with the team, but even after he left and was playing for other teams. He’s always been someone you just can’t help but root for (even when he was very briefly on the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017, but we don’t really need to linger on that.)

If you’re as excited for the Romo’s return as we are, we’ve got just the shirt for you! Our friends over at Breaking T want to welcome him back and simultaneously say goodbye with this awesome “El Mechón” t-shirt.