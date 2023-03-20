We’re getting so, so close to finishing the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, in which we rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Coming in at No. 38 on this year’s list is none other than the most positionless player in the organization, right-handed hitter Brett Auerbach. He falls 10 spots after being No. 28 on last year’s list.

Auerbach, who will turn 25 in late August, was technically an undrafted free agent, though it’s a bit of misnomer since the Giants added him in 2020 following the pandemic-truncated five-round draft.

The 5’9” do-everything Auerbach became a fan favorite in 2021 when he hit any and everything thrown his way in both Low and High-A, while playing all over the diamond. Between his stellar performance and his advanced age, the Giants felt comfortable sticking Auerbach in AA Richmond to start 2022, where he spent the whole year.

The results were hot and cold. Auerbach’s slash line wasn’t inspiring, as he hit just .220/.311/.398, good for a 94 wRC+, and posted a 32.0% strikeout rate. But he drew a decent number of walks, with an 11.3% rate, and despite his small frame, hit 17 homers in just 425 plate appearances. After a rough June and July, Auerbach ended the season on a tear, hitting .299/.379/.571 in August.

Most intriguing about Auerbach is his ability to play almost literally anywhere. While viewed as a catcher when he was drafted, Auerbach spent more than 100 innings last year at not just catcher, but also second base and third base, while also seeing significant playing time at all three outfield spots. And he’s handled those positions well, it’s worth noting.

If Auerbach can build on his strong end to 2022, he could quickly become one of the most exciting prospects in the organization. And so far his 2023 is off to a strong start, as he’s hitting 6-18 with a home run, a walk, and three stolen bases in Spring Training.

The list so far

No. 39 prospect nominees

Ricardo Genovés — 23.10-year old C, 70 wRC+ in AAA (147 PA), 81 wRC+ in AA (203 PA)

Gerelmi Maldonado — 19.2-year old RHP, 3.86 FIP in the ACL (39.2 IP)

Manuel Mercedes — 20.5-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (80.2 IP)

Onil Perez — 20.6-year old C, 102 wRC+ in ACL (171 PA)

Diego Velasquez — 19.5-year old SS, 6 wRC+ in Low-A (47 PA), 106 wRC+ in ACL (190 PA)

Nick Zwack — 24.7-year old LHP, 4.17 FIP in Giants High-A (29.1 IP), 2.65 FIP in Mets High-A (63.2 IP), 1.23 FIP in Mets Low-A (12.2 IP)

