Friday BP: Mitch Haniger likely to start season on IL

Good morning, baseball fans!

Yesterday’s news about Sergio Romo coming home and ending his career with the San Francisco Giants was very exciting, and I wish that was the news I got to share this morning. Unfortunately, other writers on this site who don’t have to write in the future got to beat me to it, the jerks. So I’m stuck being the bearer of bad news instead. Yay!

Outfielder Mitch Haniger was a late scratch from last Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies. It was later announced that he had suffered a Grade 1 left oblique strain.

Yesterday, manager Gabe Kapler said that Haniger will not even resume baseball activities, let alone regular workouts, for another week and they plan to build him up gradually. Which means that Haniger is likely to be on the injured list when the Giants play the New York Yankees on Opening Day.