Thursday BP: Watch Joc Pederson rate his teammates’ style

Good morning, baseball fans!

With yesterday’s split squad games being canceled due to rain (which I’ve personally had quite enough of lately), we’re a bit light on San Francisco Giants news at the moment. They’ll hopefully be back in action today to take on the Seattle Mariners.

While you wait for game time, though, why not watch Joc Pederson mercilessly rate the outfits and swagger of his teammates and coaches as they go through a day in the life in spring training.

Pederson calls it the “drip check” and he starts by rating his teammates on a 10 point scale based on their outfits, gear, swagger, etc. Then it evolves into more of an ongoing roast/compliment fest of everyone he sees.

A bit of light hearted comedy for your morning coffee while we wait for today’s game, which starts at 1:10 p.m. PT. Alex Cobb will be taking the mound for the first time since taking a line drive comebacker to the knee on Saturday. It’s a good sign to see him back without having to miss a start after the scary moment this weekend.