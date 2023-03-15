Note: Today is nomination day, so head to the comment section to not only cast your vote for today’s CPL, but nominate the next group of prospects.

We’re moving right along in our 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, as we get closer and closer to ranking the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Coming in at No. 36 is the third member of last July’s draft, and one of the best-named prospects in the system: right-handed pitcher Hayden Birdsong.

Birdsong, who won’t turn 22 until late in the upcoming season, was a sixth-round pick out of Eastern Illinois University. Like most recent draftees, he played sparingly in his debut season, spending just 5.2 innings in the Arizona Complex League and then 6 innings with Low-A San Jose. But he impressed mightily during his short stay at each stop. Birdsong’s numbers were stellar — he faced 48 batters across those levels and struck out 23 of them, with just 3 walks — and he reportedly turned heads with some people in the organization.

That was enough to get him to jump over a few of the Giants other draft picks in this CPL, as Birdsong joins first-rounder Reggie Crawford (No. 9) and second-rounder Carson Whisenhunt (No. 8) as 2022 draftees on the list.

Now let’s add another name.

The list so far

On to No. 37!

No. 37 prospect nominees

Brett Auerbach — 24.6-year old C/UTIL, 94 wRC+ in AA (425 PA)

P.J. Hilson — 22.6-year old CF, 138 wRC+ in Low-A (45 PA), 151 wRC+ in ACL (210 PA)

Gerelmi Maldonado — 19.2-year old RHP, 3.86 FIP in the ACL (39.2 IP)

Nick Zwack — 24.7-year old LHP, 4.17 FIP in Giants High-A (29.1 IP), 2.65 FIP in Mets High-A (63.2 IP), 1.23 FIP in Mets Low-A (12.2 IP)

