The news you weren’t waiting for because you didn’t need to hear it because you already knew it has been made official: Logan Webb will be the San Francisco Giants Opening Day starter when they kick off the 2023 season on March 30 against the New York Yankees.

With the loss of Carlos Rodón in free agency, there was really no competition for the role of staff ace. That Webb is a homegrown star only makes it that much easier of a decision and selling point.

Logan leads the way pic.twitter.com/ivyHPER969 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) March 14, 2023

Webb is coming off a sensational season in which he had a 2.90 ERA, a 3.03 FIP, and finished 11th in National League Cy Young voting. He only just turned 26, so there’s reason for optimism that he might take another step forward this year in what is, somewhat shockingly, already his fifth season in the Majors.

It’s the second straight year that Webb has been given the ball for Game 1, making him the first Giants pitcher to start Opening Day in consecutive years since Madison Bumgarner did it four times from 2014 through 2017. Webb was lovely in last year’s game, giving up six baserunners and one run in six innings of work, as the Giants beat the Miami Marlins in extra innings.

In almost equally non-shocking news, the Giants also announced that Alex Cobb will start the second game of the season. They didn’t comment on what the rotation will look like after that, though it’s presumed that Sean Manaea and Ross Stripling will be a part of it, with Alex Wood and Anthony DeSclafani battling for the final spot.

Webb is scheduled to face off with Brandon Crawford’s brother-in-law Gerrit Cole on Opening Day. Cobb likely would have faced Rodón, but the former Giants ace will be beginning the year on the Injured List. Instead, Cobb will probably be lined up against Nestor Cortés.