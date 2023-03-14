Happy Tuesday, San Francisco Giants fans. Just 16 days left until the start of the season! Get ready for some Arson Judge action!

The Giants made a few small moves on Monday prior to their fun win over the San Diego Padres, which featured home runs from Michael Conforto, Casey Schmitt, Thairo Estrada, and Austin Wynns.

San Francisco kicked two intriguing relievers out of Major League camp, and sent them across the way to Minor League camp, optioning lefty Sam Long and reassigning righty R.J. Dabovich.

The Long news isn’t exceptionally surprising, but he did enter camp with a chance of making the Opening Day roster. Right now it seems likely that the Giants will start the season with Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Sean Manaea, Ross Stripling, Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood, Jakob Junis, Tyler Rogers, Taylor Rogers, Camilo Doval, John Brebbia, and Scott Alexander on the roster. That leaves one opening in the bullpen, assuming the Giants carry 13 pitchers to start the year, which isn’t something we should necessarily assume. That one opening is informally called the “hold it down until Luke Jackson arrives” position.

Long theoretically had a chance to grab the spot, but has had a rough Spring Training, giving up 11 hits (including 2 home runs) and 7 runs (6 earned) in just 5.2 innings. Between his mediocre 2022 (he had a 3.61 ERA but a 5.07 FIP), and the fact that Tristan Beck has joined Sean Hjelle on the 40-man roster (with Kyle Harrison staring from Sacramento), it’s fair to wonder if Long will be able to stick on the 40-man for much longer.

The lefty is the fifth Giant to be optioned this spring, joining Marco Luciano, Heliot Ramos, Jose Cruz, and Randy Rodríguez. The Giants Major League camp now features 51 players.