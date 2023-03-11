Weekend BP: BEAT L.A.

Good morning, baseball fans!

I hope you’re having a great weekend so far. The San Francisco Giants have just the thing to make it better. Some rivalry baseball, baby.

That’s right. You know them, you love to hate them, and now the Giants will have their first opportunity of the year to beat them, as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers today at 12:05 p.m. PT in Scottsdale, AZ.

Sure, it’s only spring training. And yeah, these games don’t really matter. And no, you probably won’t remember the outcome of this game in three months. But it’s March and the last time you got to watch the Giants play the Dodgers was in September. (We don’t need to talk about that series, though.)

Today will be a split-squad game for Los Angeles, and will feature Alex Cobb on the mound for the Giants. You can watch the game on the NBC Sports App or tune in on KNBR 680.

BEAT L.A.!