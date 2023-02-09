Thursday BP: Hunter Pence is back, baby

Good morning, baseball fans!

I thought this had already been covered, but it looks like we overlooked some fun news from the San Francisco Giants earlier this week when it was announced that former outfielder and speechifier Hunter Pence will be re-joining the organization in a coaching and mentor capacity when the team kicks off spring training in Scottsdale this month.

Gabe Kapler says #SFGiants will have Hunter Pence in camp this year as a mentor/coach — Evan Webeck (@EvanWebeck) February 4, 2023

Buster Posey’s good friend played eight of his 14 MLB seasons with the Giants, after coming over in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2012. He left a slew of amazing memories over his time on the team, but perhaps his most memorable were the speeches he gave during the 2012 playoffs which saw the Giants overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to come back to win both the NLDS and NLCS series.

If ever there were any player more qualified to come in and help mentor the next generation, it would be Pence, and I’m excited to see him with the organization again.