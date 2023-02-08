Wednesday BP: Former Giants closer Jake McGee announces retirement

Good morning, baseball fans!

Pitchers and catchers report one week from today, hopefully that helps wake you up a little bit along with your morning coffee (or afternoon coffee, we don’t judge around here.)

Some sad news about a former San Francisco Giants player. Jake McGee announced his retirement this week after 13 seasons in the major league at age 36. McGee started the 2022 season with the Giants, but was released in July after a disappointing start to the season (7.17 ERA over 21.1 innings pitched).

However, he’ll always be remembered for being a lights-out closer in the spectacular 2021 season, posting a 2.72 ERA, 3.35 FIP with a ridiculous 31 saves in 59.2 innings pitched. After being released by the Giants, he signed as a free agent with the Milwaukee Brewers, then was claimed off of waivers by the Washington Nationals, before ultimately being released in September.

Our hats are off to McGee and we wish him the best in his retirement!