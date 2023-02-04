 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Weekend BP: Giants interested in Jung-hoo Lee

His numbers (and swing) are wicked!

By Brady Klopfer
/ new
Lee Jung-Hoo swinging a bat Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Happy Saturday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Before we get started, I want to wish a happy birthday to Randy Gomez, Vern Spencer, and Eddie Ainsmith, who played 14, 45, and 10 games for the Giants in 1984, 1920, and 1924. They are the only Giants players born on February 4. They combined for -0.9 WAR.

I’m only telling you this because it’s also my birthday. Make of this what you will.

Onto happier news! Per a report, the Giants are interested in center fielder Jung-hoo Lee, a KBO superstar who will be posted after this season.

It’s nearly impossible to know how a player’s stats will translate from the KBO, but a .349/.421/.575 slash line is exciting on any continent, as is having 66 walks to 32 strikeouts in 627 plate appearances, hitting 23 home runs, and playing excellent center field defense. For reference, when Ha-Seong Kim was Lee’s age, he hit .307/.389/.491 with 19 home runs, 70 walks, and 80 strikeouts in 625 plate appearances. Admittedly Kim hasn’t been a particularly good hitter in the Majors, but still.

If you want to be even more excited about someone who will probably never play for the team you root for, look at this swing.

I’m here for it. You owe us something fun, Giants. So do it.

Anyway, pitchers and catchers report in 11 days and the Giants play their first game of the season in 54 days. That’s pretty cool if you ask me.

More From McCovey Chronicles

Loading comments...