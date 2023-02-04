Happy Saturday, San Francisco Giants fans.

Before we get started, I want to wish a happy birthday to Randy Gomez, Vern Spencer, and Eddie Ainsmith, who played 14, 45, and 10 games for the Giants in 1984, 1920, and 1924. They are the only Giants players born on February 4. They combined for -0.9 WAR.

I’m only telling you this because it’s also my birthday. Make of this what you will.

Onto happier news! Per a report, the Giants are interested in center fielder Jung-hoo Lee, a KBO superstar who will be posted after this season.

Giants are scouting Kiwoom Heroes CF Jung-hoo Lee who will be posted after the 2023 season. Lee, who will be 25 when posted, was a near unanimous MVP in the KBO this year. Led league in BA, OBP, SLG and K’d just 32 times in 627 PA. True CF with ++hit tool. https://t.co/Wk8oPl3JR4 — GPT (@giantsprospects) February 4, 2023

It’s nearly impossible to know how a player’s stats will translate from the KBO, but a .349/.421/.575 slash line is exciting on any continent, as is having 66 walks to 32 strikeouts in 627 plate appearances, hitting 23 home runs, and playing excellent center field defense. For reference, when Ha-Seong Kim was Lee’s age, he hit .307/.389/.491 with 19 home runs, 70 walks, and 80 strikeouts in 625 plate appearances. Admittedly Kim hasn’t been a particularly good hitter in the Majors, but still.

If you want to be even more excited about someone who will probably never play for the team you root for, look at this swing.

I’m here for it. You owe us something fun, Giants. So do it.

Anyway, pitchers and catchers report in 11 days and the Giants play their first game of the season in 54 days. That’s pretty cool if you ask me.