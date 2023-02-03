Friday BP: Fan Fest is tomorrow!

Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants and KNBR are hosting the 2023 Fan Fest tomorrow at Oracle Park!

Gates open at 10:00 a.m., but they urge fans to arrive at Willie Mays Plaza at 9:15 a.m. for an Orange Carpet ceremony to welcome your 2023 team to the park.

Here is the list of players, coaches and organization members who will be attending the event this year:

Here’s the list for FanFest on Saturday. It starts at 10 am at Oracle Park. pic.twitter.com/xfELoHEY6M — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) February 1, 2023

At the event, fans can wait in lines for autographs and selfies with players. There are also multiple Q&A panels, one hosted on the main stage by KNBR throughout the day, as well as a closed off one where fans can ask questions as well at the Dignity Health stage (those fill up fast, though, so head there early if you want to get into one of the panels).

There will be concessions available, fans can also tour the park in a way they wouldn’t be able to do during a game, visiting the clubhouse, dugout, press box and more.

It’s free fun for the whole family, so don’t miss out!