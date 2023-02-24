The 28th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is in the books, as we get closer and closer to ranking the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization. And today we get to welcome in a relatively new player to the organization, as right-handed pitcher Carson Seymour has been voted as the No. 28 prospect in the system.

It’s Seymour’s first time on the CPL, since he wasn’t in the organization this time last year. The Giants acquired him midway through 2022, along with J.D. Davis and two other pitcher prospects, when they traded Darin Ruf to the New York Mets.

Seymour, a burly 6’6” pitcher who turned 24 in December, was having a mediocre season in the Mets organization. He began the year with their Low-A squad, where he had a 1.19 ERA, a 2.93 FIP, and 8.0 strikeouts per 9 in 30.1 innings. That earned him a quick promotion to High-A, where he had just a 3.68 ERA, a 4.03 FIP, and 11.4 strikeouts per 9 in 51.1 innings.

But the results got a lot better after the trade. The Giants plugged him into the High-A Eugene rotation, and he sported a 3.99 ERA, a 2.50 FIP, and 14.2 strikeouts per 9 in 29.1 innings. His control was impressive at every stop. He finished the season having issued just 31 walks in 111 innings.

On the one hand, Seymour was definitely on the older side for the levels that he was playing at. On the other hand, he was a 2021 draft pick who pitched just 4.1 innings in rookie ball that year, so 2022 was effectively his debut season.

The Giants seem fairly high on Seymour, and definitely view him as a starter. He’ll likely slot into the AA Richmond rotation to start the year and, given his control and age, could be fast tracked if his performance warrants it.

Now on we move with our list.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 29!

No. 28 prospect nominees

Brett Auerbach — 24.5-year old C/UTIL, 94 wRC+ in AA (425 PAs)

Hunter Bishop — 24.7-year old OF, 104 wRC+ in High-A (358 PAs)

Jose Cruz — 22.9-year old RHP, 3.10 FIP in Low-A (51.2 IP)

Sean Hjelle — 25.9-year old RHP, 3.51 FIP in MLB (25 IP), 5.20 FIP in AAA (97 IP)

Ryan Reckley — 18.5-year old SS, 86 wRC+ in DSL (46 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 23.5-year old RHP, 7.52 FIP in AAA (6 IP), 5.21 FIP in AA (10 IP), 4.10 FIP in High-A (50.2 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!