Friday BP: Tristan Beck gets first Cactus League start

Good morning, baseball fans!

We are one day away from spring training baseball games! The San Francisco Giants will take on the Chicago Cubs Saturday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. PT to kick off the Cactus League action. And now we know who will be pitching for the Giants.

Taking the mound for the Giants will be right-hander Tristan Beck. Beck, a California native and Stanford University alumnus, posted a combined 5.25 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 111.1 innings pitched between AA Richmond and AAA Sacramento in 2022.

He will be followed by Sam Long, who finished the 2022 season with a 3.61 ERA, 5.07 FIP with 33 strikeouts to 14 walks in 42.1 innings pitched.

The full list of pitchers for Saturday, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle: