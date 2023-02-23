Thursday BP: Giants and puppies, what else do you need?

Good morning, baseball fans!

It’s Thursday but it feels like it should be Friday. Even though it’s been a short week, it still feels long, as we wait for spring training games to begin this weekend. So you all deserve a treat to get you through the back half of the week. And I’ve got just the thing for you.

Now, sometimes the life of a social media professional who covers a sports team can be tough. Unhappy fans vent their feelings tagged at the account you run, despite the fact that you will be the only person in the organization who reads it. Not the most fun.

But you know what is fun?

Puppies.

Puppies are always fun. And this week, the San Francisco Giants social media accounts, as well as the players, got to have puppy time. And you deserve to have puppy time too.

Ruff day at work pic.twitter.com/HYVFhrQMq1 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 21, 2023

It’s too bad Darin Ruf is gone, that could have been excellent dad joke content.