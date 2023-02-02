Thursday BP: Giants extend retail partnership with Fanatics

Good morning, baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants have expanded their retail partnership with Fanatics with a 10-year extension to their initial deal from 2019. Since then, Fanatics has been in charge of e-commerce for the organization, as well as operations within the Giants’ flagship Dugout Store at Oracle Park.

This extension will see Fanatics taking over operation of retail locations all over the park, which were previously handled by Bon Apetit. You may remember the snafu last year in which one of the Bon Apetit merchants was selling Los Angeles Dodgers merchandise inside the park. I’m not saying the two things are related, but I’m not not saying it either. Dodger stink lingers.

Anyway, the first major project that Fanatics will take on is an overhaul and redesign of the main Dugout Store location, after which they plan to optimize and potentially expand retail experiences all around the park. You can read more about it in the MLB.com announcement. Yay business deals. Yay baseball activities in two weeks!