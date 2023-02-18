Happy long weekend, San Francisco Giants fans.

Baseball is officially underway in Scottsdale, Arizona. Giants pitchers and catchers reported on Wednesday, and started working out Thursday. Position players report on Sunday, and start working out on Monday. Before this short month ends, the Giants will have played four Spring Training games.

It’s here.

I’ve been thinking lately about the Giants frustrating offseason. You know, the one that saw them almost sign Aaron Judge and then really almost sign Carlos Correa. The greatest sadness for me about Judge, as I detailed back in early December, had nothing to do with the team’s prospects after failing to land the best offensive player in the sport. It had everything to do with just ... not getting to watch an incredibly fun player that I wanted to watch six days a week for the next six months.

The fun factor was slightly less in play with Correa, but it was still there. The fact remains: the Giants do not have as many fun players to watch right now as we thought they would have at various points in December.

But that doesn’t mean they don’t have fun players to watch. And I’m curious who you’re most excited about watching.

There are fan favorites like Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb.

There are promising youngsters trying to prove that they’re everyday players, like David Villar and Joey Bart.

There are talented new signings who could hit 30 or more home runs, like Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger.

There are top prospects that could make their debuts and prove to be core parts of the future, like Kyle Harrison and Casey Schmitt.

There’s whatever you want to classify Heliot Ramos as.

Who has you most excited to watch the Giants this year?