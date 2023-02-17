Friday BP: David Villar will enter spring training as starting third baseman

Good morning, baseball fans!

When he was healthy, Evan Longoria was the San Francisco Giants starting third baseman for the last five years. But much like we’re seeing with positions like first base and catcher, the future is not quite as certain going forward with Longoria signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks, leaving another question mark at third base.

However, when asked by NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic at the Giants’ media availability, manager Gabe Kapler seemed to think David Villar will be the answer to that particular question, noting that the job is Villar’s to lose as the team heads to spring training.

President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi added that Wilmer Flores and J.D. Davis are in the mix as well, but that they view Villar as the incumbent and hope to see him playing every day once the season starts.

In other infield news, the team plans to give Joc Pederson plenty of looks as a potential left handed first base option during spring training, to even things up behind LaMonte Wade, Jr.