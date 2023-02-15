Note No. 1: Today is nomination day. Head to the comment section to nominate prospects for the next CPL.

The 26th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List is now in the books, as we seek to rank the top 44 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Coming in at No. 26 is left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney, who falls nine spots after being ranked No. 17 in last year’s CPL. Swiney, who turned 24 just a few days ago (happy belated!) is the first lefty to appear since three of them landed in the top 10.

2022 was an up and down year for the southpaw in his first season of full work. He spent the entire year with High-A Eugene, where he registered a 3.84 ERA and a 4.11 FIP. The peripherals aren’t fantastic, as he had 105 strikeouts and 45 walks in 89 innings, but scouts continue to have decent things to say about his pitches.

It’s easy to see Swiney having a breakout year and knocking on the door of the Majors in 2023 ... or fading into the distance.

Swiney was a compensatory pick in 2020, selected with the pick the Giants got when Madison Bumgarner left in free agency. With Swiney on the list, six of the seven draftees from 2020 are now on the CPL: first-rounder Patrick Bailey (No. 10), second-rounder Casey Schmitt (No. 3), third-rounder Kyle Harrison (No. 1), fourth-rounder R.J. Dabovich (No. 17), and fifth-rounder Ryan Murphy (No. 19). Only Jimmy Glowenke, the team’s other compensatory pick, has been left off this year’s CPL.

The list so far

No. 27 prospect nominees

Rayner Arias — 16.9-year old OF, yet to debut

Jose Cruz — 22.8 year old RHP, 3.10 FIP in Low-A (51.2 IP)

Ryan Reckley — 18.5 year old SS, 86 wRC+ in DSL (46 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 23.5-year old RHP, 7.52 FIP in AAA (6 IP), 5.21 FIP in AA (10 IP), 4.10 FIP in High-A (50.2 IP)

