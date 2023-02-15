Wednesday BP: Pitchers and catchers report!

Good morning, baseball fans!

Due to its length and sheer number of games, any given baseball season can sometimes become a bit of a blur. There are memorable wins and losses, but a lot of it starts to blend together in the churning abyss of the memory hole when you watch it day in and day out.

But then the season is over and right around early January, you start jonesing for even the dullest of shutout losses to feed the baseball addiction inside of your soul.

That is the hunger that is satiated with days like today. Pitchers and catchers report today for the San Francisco Giants in Scottsdale, AZ. You’ll get to see pictures of your favorite players arriving at camp, and some new faces too. There will be the requisite “best shape of his life” content.

And it’s not much. The first workout isn’t until Thursday. After which time we will begin the slog of waiting for exhibition games. And then waiting for Opening Day.

So again, in the grand scheme of the season, it’s not much. But man, is it enough for now.