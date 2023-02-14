Happy Valentine’s Day, San Francisco Giants fans. Who’s your valentine this year? Mine’s Brandon Crawford. Oh, you want him to? Sorry, already called him.

Nothing can harsh my baseball mellow right now, because Giants pitchers and catchers report in two days and I’m very excited.

But if something could harsh my mellow, it would be commissioner Rob Manfred and his silly rules.

On Monday it was reported that MLB’s Competition Committee had unanimously voted to make the extra innings rule — dubbed ‘round these parts as the “Manfred Man” — permanent.

Breaking: MLB’s Joint Competition Committee has voted unanimously to make the extra inning rule permanent for all regular season games moving forward. (2023 and beyond). A runner will be placed at second base at the start of every extra inning. Story coming at espn — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 13, 2023

You know the rule. The silly, silly rule which my mother, who only vaguely follows baseball, described as “crap ass” when I explained it to her. The one where from the 10th inning onward the sport is all of a sudden a different sport, and everybody gets a free runner at second base. That rule, which they claimed was implemented to speed up games during dangerous covid times (but was really just an easy excuse to introduce it and force it down our throats) is now permanent.

There’s also a new rule that limits when teams can use position players to pitch.

The competition committee also voted unanimously to allow position players to pitch only in extra innings, in the ninth inning when leading team is up by 10 or more runs or anytime when the trailing team is down by 8 or more. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 13, 2023

This is also silly. The Giants used position players to pitch a lot last year — eight times, specifically — though I’m not sure if any of those times would have been outlawed by this new rule. Either way, it’s silly. Let managers determine when and how to use their players, ya dorks. That’s kind of the entire point.