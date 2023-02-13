Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans. And happy baseball week! In just three days, pitchers and catchers will report. In just seven days, the rest of the team will join them. In just 12 days, the Giants will play an actual baseball game — two, even!

Between that news, and the Super Bowl now being in the rearview mirror, it sure does feel like baseball season. And that makes me happy.

This is the time of year where I usually start watching Giants highlights to get psyched for the season. After all, we’re only 45 days away from seeing Aaron Judge play in the Giants opening series against the New York Yankees, albeit not for the team that we were all hoping for.

One such video that will get you excited for the season comes via the Giants content team. They went behind the scenes at Fanfest with two critical members of the Giants bullpen: identical twins Tyler and Taylor Rogers.

They’re both highly enjoyable and extremely likable. Check it out.

Watching Tyler (a right-handed submariner) and Taylor (a high three-quarters lefty) will be one of the highlights of the upcoming season. It will be Tyler’s fifth season with the Giants (he led the league in appearances in both 2020 and 2021), and his 11th season in the organization since the Giants chose him in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

It’s the first year with the Giants for Taylor (a 2021 All-Star), and his fourth team.