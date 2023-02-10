The 24th chapter of the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List has been finalized, and it featured a player who will likely make his MLB debut this season. After a close vote, right-handed pitcher Tristan Beck has been chosen as the No. 24 prospect in the San Francisco Giants organization.

Beck’s journey on the CPL has been a little bit of an adventure. After an injury plagued 2021, he was omitted entirely from last year’s list, despite finishing No. 13 the prior year.

Now he’s back on it, as one of the oldest prospects we’ve ever seen on the CPL ... he’ll turn 27 in June. But he’s also poised for a debut, as he was added to the 40-man roster prior to the Rule 5 Draft.

Beck had an interesting 2022. He started the year in AA Richmond, where he was phenomenal in three starts, and promptly promoted to AAA Sacramento. He needed some time to get settled in there, and finished the year with just a 5.64 ERA, but a 4.28 FIP. He wasn’t a great strikeout artist, as he averaged 9.0 Ks per nine innings, but he showed wonderful command, issuing just 2.7 walks per nine.

He has a wide array of pitches, and could be starter depth or a bullpen option for the Giants this year.

Beck is the second player on the list — the other being Will Wilson — whom the Giants did not draft or sign in international free agency. He was a fourth-round pick in 2018 (out of Stanford!) by the Atlanta Braves, and traded to the Giants in the Mark Melancon deal.

Amusingly, after not having a single right-handed pitcher in our top 10, righties have occupied nine of the last 14 spots.

Now on we march.

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 25!

No. 25 prospect nominees

Rayner Arias — 16.9-year old OF, yet to debut

Will Bednar — 22.7-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (43 IP)

Jose Cruz — 22.8 year old RHP, 3.10 FIP in Low-A (51.2 IP)

Ryan Reckley — 18.5 year old SS, 86 wRC+ in DSL (46 PAs)

Randy Rodriguez — 23.5-year old RHP, 7.52 FIP in AAA (6 IP), 5.21 FIP in AA (10 IP), 4.10 FIP in High-A (50.2 IP)

Nick Swiney — 23.11-year old LHP, 4.11 FIP in High-A (89 IP)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!