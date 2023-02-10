Friday BP: Logan Webb not on Team USA roster for WBC

Good morning baseball fans!

The San Francisco Giants were set to have three players representing their countries in the World Baseball Classic, taking place in March. Camilo Doval will be on the team representing the Dominican Republic, Joc Pederson will be on the team representing Israel, and Logan Webb had committed to playing for the team representing the United States.

While we don’t have any official word as to why this might have changed as of the time this is being written (Thursday afternoon), it does appear as though Webb will not be pitching for Team USA, however, as he was not included on the roster that was released earlier Thursday afternoon.

While it is a bit of a bummer to not have a Giants player representing Team USA, Giants fans will still have plenty to cheer for, with Team USA using the Giants’ facilities in Scottsdale, Arizona as their base of operations during the tournament and the Giants set to face off against the team in exhibition on March 8th, so mark your calendars.