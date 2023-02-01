We’re 20 chapters into the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which means we officially have reached a top 20 in our rankings of the top San Francisco Giants prospects. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the latest name on the list is a player who had a breakout 2022. It’s right-handed starting pitcher Landen Roupp, who makes his CPL debut as the No. 20 prospect in the system.
Roupp, who turned 24 towards the end of the season, was a 12th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He made a few brief appearances that year, but only pitched eight innings, so 2022 was our first real look at him.
It went quite well. Roupp started the year with Low-A San Jose, where he had a 2.59 ERA, a 3.02 FIP, and 69 strikeouts to 17 walks in 48.2 innings. A promotion to High-A Eugene saw the good times get even better, with a 1.67 ERA, a 1.68 FIP, and 59 strikeouts to nine walks in 32.1 innings. That earned him a late season promotion to AA Richmond, where Roupp had a 3.76 ERA, a 3.79 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to 11 walks in 26.1 innings.
I’d assume he begins 2023 in Richmond, but is probably only a few good starts away from heading to AAA Sacramento, at which point he could start to factor into the team’s depth chart.
Now on we march!
The list so far
- Kyle Harrison — LHP
- Marco Luciano — SS
- Casey Schmitt — 3B
- Luis Matos — CF
- Vaun Brown — OF
- Grant McCray — CF
- Aeverson Arteaga — SS
- Carson Whisenhunt — LHP
- Reggie Crawford — LHP/DH
- Patrick Bailey — C
- Mason Black — RHP
- Heliot Ramos — OF
- Eric Silva — RHP
- Jairo Pomares — OF
- Cole Waites — RHP
- Keaton Winn — RHP
- R.J. Dabovich — RHP
- Tyler Fitzgerald — INF
- Ryan Murphy — RHP
- Landen Roupp — RHP
Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.
On to No. 21!
No. 21 prospect nominees
Rayner Arias — 16.9-year old OF, yet to debut
Tristan Beck — 26.7-year old RHP, 4.28 FIP in AAA (97.1 IP), 3.34 FIP in AA (14 IP)
Will Bednar — 22.7-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (43 IP)
Trevor McDonald — 21.11-year old RHP, 3.30 FIP in High-A (11 IP), 3.74 FIP in Low-A (90.1 IP)
Adrian Sugastey — 20.3-year old C, 79 wRC+ in Low-A (340 PAs)
Will Wilson — 24.6-year old INF, 25 wRC+ in AAA (36 PAs), 109 wRC+ in AA (219 PAs)
Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.
Reminder: voting is now in the comments!
Loading comments...