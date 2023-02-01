We’re 20 chapters into the 2023 Willie McCovey Memorial Community Prospect List, which means we officially have reached a top 20 in our rankings of the top San Francisco Giants prospects. Stop me if you’ve heard this one before, but the latest name on the list is a player who had a breakout 2022. It’s right-handed starting pitcher Landen Roupp, who makes his CPL debut as the No. 20 prospect in the system.

Roupp, who turned 24 towards the end of the season, was a 12th-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft. He made a few brief appearances that year, but only pitched eight innings, so 2022 was our first real look at him.

It went quite well. Roupp started the year with Low-A San Jose, where he had a 2.59 ERA, a 3.02 FIP, and 69 strikeouts to 17 walks in 48.2 innings. A promotion to High-A Eugene saw the good times get even better, with a 1.67 ERA, a 1.68 FIP, and 59 strikeouts to nine walks in 32.1 innings. That earned him a late season promotion to AA Richmond, where Roupp had a 3.76 ERA, a 3.79 FIP, and 31 strikeouts to 11 walks in 26.1 innings.

I’d assume he begins 2023 in Richmond, but is probably only a few good starts away from heading to AAA Sacramento, at which point he could start to factor into the team’s depth chart.

Now on we march!

The list so far

Note: Clicking on the above names will link to the CPL where they were voted onto the list.

On to No. 21!

No. 21 prospect nominees

Rayner Arias — 16.9-year old OF, yet to debut

Tristan Beck — 26.7-year old RHP, 4.28 FIP in AAA (97.1 IP), 3.34 FIP in AA (14 IP)

Will Bednar — 22.7-year old RHP, 6.26 FIP in Low-A (43 IP)

Trevor McDonald — 21.11-year old RHP, 3.30 FIP in High-A (11 IP), 3.74 FIP in Low-A (90.1 IP)

Adrian Sugastey — 20.3-year old C, 79 wRC+ in Low-A (340 PAs)

Will Wilson — 24.6-year old INF, 25 wRC+ in AAA (36 PAs), 109 wRC+ in AA (219 PAs)

Note: Each player’s first name links to their Baseball-Reference page, and their last name links to their Fangraphs page.

Reminder: voting is now in the comments!