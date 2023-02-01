Wednesday BP: Giants announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

Good morning, baseball fans!

Welcome to February, where we are two weeks out from pitchers and catchers reporting!

The San Francisco Giants recently announced their 2023 promotional schedule, which include giveaways and special events. (A reminder, giveaways are free, special events require purchasing an event ticket to receive the giveaway.)

Some of the highlights on the giveaways are Logan Webb (June 3rd) and Joc Pederson (July 9th) bobbleheads; Kruk & Kuip Tiki Mugs (June 25th); the fan-favorite Two-Flaps Down hat (April 8th), a must have for cold nights at the ballpark; a Pride Jersey (June 10th); and a Kentucky Derby Hat (May 6th).

In terms of special events, there are the usual fireworks nights (May 19th and July 3rd), cultural heritage nights, various professional recognition nights for first responders, local college nights, as well as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the 1993 team (the only National League team to win 100+ games and not make the playoffs, in the era before the Wild Card).

You can check out the full list of promotional events here. Single-game tickets go on sale this Saturday, in conjunction with the KNBR & Giants Fan Fest taking place at Oracle Park.

Which of these giveaways has you saying “wanna get that, wanna get that, wanna get that” this year?