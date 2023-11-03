Good morning, baseball fans!

Well, it looks like my hopes for a seven-game World Series were dashed on Wednesday night, because the Texas Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 in the series. But I can’t be upset about it, of course. No fan of the San Francisco Giants could be. Because Forever Giant Bruce Bochy got his fourth World Series win as a manager.

After ostensibly hanging up his managerial cleats after the 2019 season, Bochy had possibly the most triumphant return to the sport possible, leading the 2023 Rangers to their first ever World Series. And it’s just a cool story. Because he led the 2010 Giants to their first World Series in the San Francisco era. Against the Rangers. It’s poetic, really.

We here at McCovey Chronicles would like to send congratulations and Bochy noises his way. And of course congratulations to Rangers fans. Because we know that feeling and it’s a great one. Enjoy it!