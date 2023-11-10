Good morning, baseball fans!

Happy Friday! With the holiday tomorrow, I’m sure many of you are likely off today, so I thought it might be fun to watch a little bit of 2023 nostalgia.

There wasn’t a lot about the 2023 San Francisco Giants season that will be memorable, but one thing I’m certain I will remember it for is the sheer amount of firsts. By which I mean rookies making their debuts, getting their first at bats, first strikeouts, and first hits. These are the moments players dream about while toiling in the minors, and Giants fans got to see quite a few of them this year. Thankfully, the Giants YouTube account has put together a little compilation for us.

There were 12 Giants rookies making their debut this season, eight of whom position players. So let’s take a look at the first hits for Blake Sabol, Brett Wisely, Casey Schmitt, Patrick Bailey, Luis Matos, Marco Luciano, Wade Meckler and Tyler Fitzgerald and remember this season for what it’s worth remembering for.