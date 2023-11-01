Good morning, baseball fans!

Hopefully you had a good Halloween, and had some fun reminiscing on Halloweens past that featured orange and black as more than just decorations. The fun part about the San Francisco Giants winning three World Series in the span of five years is that I will forever tie Halloween to those memories. So if you’ve got a little down time today, it might be worth hitting up You Tube to take a little trip down memory lane.

After that, of course, is current World Series action. Game 5 between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks will take place tonight. This will be the last game in Phoenix before the series moves back to Dallas for the final two games.

Hopefully, anyway.

The Rangers have been an offensive juggernaut and lead the series 3-1. But I always root for Game 7 and chaos. Unless my team is playing. Then I want them to sweep. Because anxiety.

Anyway, as always, Game 5 will be broadcast on Fox at 5:03 p.m. PT.

Happy watching!