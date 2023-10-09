Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The Giants season may be in the rearview mirror, but there are still plenty of players in the organization playing baseball. A bunch of prospects are playing in instructs and, as always, the Giants sent eight young players to the Arizona Fall League to play for the Scottsdale Scorpions for the next month or so.

Those games started a week ago, so let’s update you on the three position players and five pitchers wearing Giants colors through six games in Arizona.

Designated hitter Reggie Crawford

4 games, 1-14, 3 walks, 9 strikeouts

It’s been a rough introduction for Crawford, the Giants first-round pick in 2022. But honestly, that was too be expected. The Giants are sending Crawford, a pitcher-centric two-way player, to Arizona specifically as a hitter, since he’s barely gotten a chance to play on that side of the ball.

Their other position player prospects are Carter Howell, who has 585 career plate appearances, including 354 in High-A, and Zach Morgan, who has 393 career plate appearances, including 95 in in High-A.

Crawford, on the other hand, has all of 40 career plate appearances as a pro, with all of one at-bat in High-A. He’s jumping into the deep end of the pool here, and so far he’s not swimming, and that shouldn’t be surprising.

What we don’t yet know is whether the Giants are using the AFL to A) develop Crawford as a hitter, B) evaluate him as a hitter before determining whether to develop him as a true two-way player, or C) a cookie they’re giving him.

Outfielder Carter Howell

3 games, 4-10, 1 home run, 2 walks, 3 strikeouts, 1 caught stealing

Some had notice that Howell was listed on the Scorpions roster as an infielder, but it turns out that was a clerical error. The 24 year old, who was an undrafted free agent in 2022 and had a lovely first full season, has looked at home in Arizona.

Catcher Zach Morgan

3 games, 5-9, 3 walks, 1 strikeout, 2 passed balls

A seventh-round pick in 2022, Morgan opened eyes his final year at Fresno State when he had way more walks than strikeouts, something he nearly accomplished in Low-A San Jose this season, when he had 43 free passes to 45 Ks. So far he’s keeping that trend going.

RHP Will Bednar

2 games, 1.2 innings, 0 hits, 5 walks, 2 earned runs, 3 strikeouts

Arizona is all about Bednar, the team’s first-round pick in 2021, getting healthy. Good performance would be preferable, but this is really to get some strength in his arm and shake off some rust, so the Giants can actually get a read on him in 2024.

RHP Marques Johnson

2 games, 2 innings, 2 hits, 0 walks, 1 earned run, 3 strikeouts

Johnson has finally given up an earned run in a Giants jersey! The 11th-round pick in 2022 was traded to the Giants during the season in exchange for Mauricio Llovera, and while he gave up a decent amount of walks in Low-A San Jose, ended the year there with a 0.00 ERA in 18.1 innings.

LHP Seth Lonsway

2 games, 4 innings, 7 hits, 1 walk, 3 earned runs, 4 strikeouts

Lonsway, a 6th-round pick in 2021, had a very rough season in High-A, where he sported a 5.87 ERA with just 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings and 5.9 walks per nine. His AFL debut went very poorly, as he gave up six baserunners and three runs in just two innings. But he rebounded in his second outing, allowing just two baserunners in two scoreless innings, with three strikeouts.

LHP Jack Choate

1 game, 2 innings, 1 hit, 1 walk, 0 runs, 4 strikeouts

It was a really nice season and a really nice AFL debut for Choate, a tall (6’6) southpaw who was taken in the 9th round of the 2022 draft. Choate, who turned 22 at the beginning of the season, worked mostly as a starter this year, and had a 2.25 ERA across Low and High-A, while allowing just 24 walks and one home run in 68 innings.

LHP Hayden Wynja

1 game, 1.1 innings, 2 hits, 0 walks, 0 runs, 1 strikeout

Choate is nothing in the “tall left-handed pitchers department” compared to Wynja, a 2022 undrafted free agent who stands a very-nice 6’9. Wynja, who turns 25 this week, didn’t have very shiny numbers in Low and High-A this season, but he really impressed scouts with his slider and increased velocity, and the Giants have really been developing him as a starter which is always fun.

We’ll have another AFL roundup next week!