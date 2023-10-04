Good morning, baseball fans!

The playoffs are here. Ish. The wild card round is here at least. I know it’s debatable among some fans as to whether that counts as part of the playoffs, but with the restructuring that now includes one of the division winners also playing in this round, I feel like it does.

Anyway, Tuesday saw the start of the four wild card series. These will continue Wednesday and Thursday, if needed. Here’s the schedule and how to watch.

Wednesday

12:08 p.m. PT - Texas Rangers @ Tampa Bay Rays - ABC

1:38 p.m. PT - Toronto Blue Jays @ Minnesota Twins - ESPN

4:08 p.m. PT - Arizona Diamondbacks @ Milwaukee Brewers - ESPN2

5:08 p.m. PT - Miami Marlins @ Philadelphia Phillies - ESPN

Thursday (If Necessary)

12:05 p.m. PT - Rangers @ Rays - ABC

1:38 p.m. PT - Blue Jays @ Twins - ESPN

4:08 p.m. PT - Diamondbacks @ Brewers - ESPN2

5:08 p.m. PT - Marlins @ Phillies - ESPN

As I mentioned earlier this week, this will serve as both the BP and the game threads for these games. So happy watching!