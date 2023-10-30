Mon/Tues BP: World Series Games 3 and 4 game thread

Happy Monday, San Francisco Giants fans.

The 2023 MLB season is quickly nearing an end. A maximum of five baseball games remain, after which point we’ll get a five-day grace period ... and then the start of a frenzied free agency period.

After taking Sunday off to observe Football Day, the World Series is back in action tonight. With things knotted up one to one, the series is shifting to the desert, where Evan Longoria’s Arizona Diamondbacks will host Bruce Bochy (and Will Smith and Chris Stratton’s) Texas Rangers. The teams play on Monday and Tuesday night, with both games occurring at 5:03 p.m. PT and being broadcast on FOX.

Enjoy the baseball, friends.