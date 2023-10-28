Player Review: Brandon Crawford

2023 stats: 93 G, 320 PA, 283 AB, .194/.273/.314 (.587 OPS), 63 OPS+, -1.3 WAR (B. Ref.)

Noteworthy: With runners in scoring position: 70 AB, .329/.370/.543 Defensive: 6 Outs Above Average, 7.1 DEF, -14 DRS, 92 appearances at SS, 1 at P

One of my favorite sweatshirt’s is an orange hoodie with a small San Francisco Giants’ baseball logo stitched onto the chest. I don’t know how long I’ve had it, or how many times I’ve worn it. No matter how many times I wash it a wood-fire smoke scent lingers, a grease stain hovers midriff, charcoal marks and white paint spot the shoulders and sleeves and kangaroo pocket and hood. The cuffs are completely split and fraying, holes gape wherever there’s a seam, and it fits me absolutely perfectly. It’s lived through camping trips, skateboard sessions, yard work, construction renovations, softball games, apartment moves within the Bay Area and cross country. Writing about it makes me long for it. It’s nearly 80 degrees in Massachusetts right now and I want to wear it. Here, let me go put it on.

Okay, I’m back. I put it on.

If I may: Brandon Crawford is like this sweatshirt.

Here at McCovey Chronicles, we’ve been on record waxing poetic about Crawford’s grace, value, importance, flow over these past 13 seasons. Even in that brief and nebulous historical period in which Carlos Correa would replace Crawford as the Giants new shortstop, some of us grieved. Not because it was the wrong move, but rather it was the right one. Overall, yes, an improvement would be made, but there would still be loss. And when Correa’s contract exploded, there was at least the relief that we would be wrapped up in—or wear—something familiar and comfortable for a wee bit longer.

If we look at Crawford’s overall numbers for 2023, it’s clear the fabric is threadbare, the stitches holding it all together loosening. It’s still, yes, technically serviceable, still wearable, but the threads are well on their way to coming undone. Article of clothing nearing rag. Crawford spent four different stints on the 10-day IL with four different ailments: A right calf strain in May, left knee inflammation in July, a left forearm strain in August, a right hamstring strain to end September. Every month his nose would light up and a different section of his body would buzz like the Operation game board. His 93 games and 320 plate appearances (sans 2020) were his lowest since his rookie season in 2011. Ditto for his batting average and on-base percentage. That decline at the plate was clear and expected after last year.

From a Statcast perspective, he actually did have a relatively high hard-hit and barrel % compared to the rest of his career numbers but that was when he hit the ball. His K-rate was also the highest of his career, striking out a quarter of the time, accompanied with a high chase and whiff rate.

The highlight of Crawford’s season was his performance with runners in scoring position. Compared to the rest of the league, his sOPS+ jumped to 140 in that situation. Compared to himself, he became Barry Bonds with a tOPS+ of 209. He became transcendent with 2-outs and runners in scoring position. Over 36 PA, he hit .375 with a 1.132 OPS. Compared to the league, his sOPS+ was 207. Compared to himself, his tOPS+ was 282. His veteran at-bats coming in clutch in series against the Yankees, Phillies, Padres, Diamondbacks, Dodgers.

Defensively, there were still flashes of the Crawford we know. Statistically he fared well when measured across all other positions (Fangraph’s DEF measurement) but compared to other shortstops, (which is what Defensive Runs Saved measures) he is well below average. Admittedly, it’s hard to parse a lot of the digits and decimal points that glove metrics provide. In this context, I think “the eye test” is more than serviceable. It’s not perfect, but after 12 years, you get to know a guy. Giants fans know what Crawford looks like at his best. The Shortstop was at times, capitalized, and at others, Willie Mays losing a fly ball in the sun. Not as range-y. Not as reflexive or strong with the arm—then on a play up the middle or charge on the grass, it’d be 2016 again.

Crawford came into the big leagues as a glovesman and will leave as one.

The question is when will he leave? Asked after his final game, he left it open ended, framed as a decision he’d have to make with his growing family (The Crawford’s are expecting a 5th child). What we know is that if Brandon Crawford is to return to baseball, it won’t be with the team he grew up rooting for, the team he spent his entire career with.

Brandon Belt in a Blue Jays uniform, Madison Bumgarner as a Diamondback, Bruce Bochy as a Ranger—Crawford in other colors would be the strangest of them all. Like seeing my orange hoodie on another person’s body. How would it even fit after being so perfectly sculpted to drape over my shoulders? How could it not just deteriorate into dust after touching the skin of another?

It’s selfish to want Crawford to retire. His reticence about the issue feels telling—he loves the game and doesn’t want to stop. Aesthetically, I want him to call it quits because I know the rarity of Crawford’s narrative arc: one team from boyhood fandom through the draft through World Series championships and Gold Gloves and MVP votes and retirement. He knows it too, but professional athletes are rarely aesthetes. They’re not too concerned with symmetry or optics or grace or good storytelling. They’re just hooked on the game. Like third graders when there’s a ball on the classroom floor, or a ball rolling by on the playground, or a ball purposefully tucked away in a closet behind the teacher’s desk—they gravitate to it, must pick it up, hold it, toss it, catch it, kick it, chuck it against a wall, catch it again.

I think Crawford still has that caveman, 9-year old see-ball-must-get-ball mentality. Giving up shortstop feels a lot harder than giving up catcher. Unlike Buster Posey, Crawford’s retirement might be more of a forced hand. He’s not on a mountaintop, resting on laurels. He’s got his bat and glove packed in a suitcase ready to go by the door. He’ll see if there are any bites out there, nibbles from other teams, but what role would he play? He’s 36, increasingly injury prone, with a bat that can’t catch up to a fastball. His glove could get him some late-inning work to protect a lead, or maybe as a pinch hitter when a veteran bat is needed with runners on—but even if that offer is presented to him, why would Crawford want it?

Sometimes you love something so much you just can’t give it up until you’re forced to. The metaphor evolves. Sometimes the sweatshirt has to literally come apart on your back before you stop wearing it.