Good morning, baseball fans!

Earlier this week, the ten finalists for the Hall of Fame’s 2024 Ford C. Frick Award were announced, and this year San Francisco Giants fans will see two familiar and beloved faces among them.

Both Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper are nominated. Against each other. Which seems like a cruel, “Sophie’s Choice” style conundrum for any one who has ever even watched one of their broadcasts and has to choose between them, somehow. You can’t induct one without the other. They’re a package deal.

Anyway, if either (or both, preferably both) were to win, they would join fellow broadcasting legend Jon Miller, who was inducted in 2010. The results will be announced during the 2023 Winter Meetings taking place in Nashville, TN in December. The winner would then be honored during the Hall of Fame weekend taking place from July 19-21 next year in Cooperstown.