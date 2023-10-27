Good morning, baseball fans!

The 2023 World Series is here, and with it a match-up between two unlikely new enemies, at least temporarily. The Arizona Diamondbacks will head to Dallas to take on the Texas Rangers in the first two games of the series.

The entire series will air on Fox, with both of the first two games starting at 5:03 p.m. PT tonight and tomorrow night.

Here are some San Francisco Giants related rooting interests, in case you don’t have a preference yet:

Rangers

Obviously, manager Bruce Bochy will forever be beloved by Giants fans. His roster also features former Giants Will Smith and Chris Stratton,

Diamondbacks

Former Giants Evan Longoria and Mark Melancon are on the team (though Melancon is on the IL), additionally Madison Bumgarner would get a ring if the team wins, despite being cut earlier this year. Also they defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers, and I feel like we owe them a little loyalty for that.