Just how accurate were our predictions about the Giants?

Look, we’re all here because we love the San Francisco Giants, but is that love a detriment to soberly assessing their abilities? For most of the season, we did series previews which had polls at the end. What percentage of the majority vote proved correct this season?

Now, I always hope that the preview itself serves as a way of informing the voter ahead of that poll. I always assume the Giants will lose the series, but the format compels me to think of all the ways they could avoid that or why they shouldn’t in the first place. And sometimes, I didn’t think it worth our time to consider the results of a particular series. For instance, I was so caught up in Brandon Belt now being an opponent that I didn’t really want to consider how the Giants would do in that series.

Poll Giants vs. Belt - what will make you smile most? This poll is closed 10% Slumpy shoulders (14 votes)

3% Beer cry (5 votes)

6% Thinking about that time in the NLDS when he fell ass over tit into the camera well (9 votes)

44% The bat drop on home runs (59 votes)

17% The way he’d pull his foot off the first base bag the instant the throw hit his glove (23 votes)

17% Something giraffe-related (24 votes) 134 votes total Vote Now

Brandon Belt didn’t homer in the series so I removed it from consideration. Meanwhile, with the state of the A’s being so rotten, their owner so morally corrupt and vile I felt that the end of the preview poll warranted something more abstract:

Poll Giants vs. Athletics - lol oh my god lmao who cares? This poll is closed 31% John Fisher visited by three ghosts (24 votes)

28% John Fisher forced to watch a pile of his money burned (symbolically) (22 votes)

28% John Fisher strapped to a rocket (metaphorically) (22 votes)

10% John Fisher blocked IRL like in the Jon Hamm episode of Black Mirror (don’t hate, it was a solid episode) (8 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

This is another one poll that I removed from the analysis because, well, as we are seeing by the ongoing developments with the stadium proposal in Nevada, nothing bad has ever or will happen to John Fisher, and the team’s move continues apace. I should have included the “nothing bad will ever happen to John Fisher” option. Alas.

I made a similar mistake in some other polls about not providing sweep options or series win options — most of those I was able to fix before the scheduled close, but in the last series against the Cubs, for example, I didn’t include the option of a Cubs sweep — but a sweep is technically a series win, so I counted the voters as correct in that instance.

For some of the other abstract polls, I think the results are still fairly obvious in determining the wisdom of the crowd. For examples, the last two Dodgers series:

Poll Giants vs. Dodgers - how will it go? This poll is closed 18% Dodgers sweep, but modestly (18 votes)

20% Dodgers sweep, blowout-style (20 votes)

37% Dodgers merely win the series (blowouts optional) (36 votes)

10% Dodgers somehow lose the series (10 votes)

13% Dodgers swept, made to eat boogers (13 votes) 97 votes total Vote Now

This was for the final weekend of the series, and we saw that thanks to Kai Correa’s steady hand, the Dodgers were unable to rout them. A 6-2 win and a 5-2 win sandwiching a 2-1 Giants win. Good job, McCovey Chronicles voters!

Poll Will the Dodgers turn the Giants into... This poll is closed 47% A smoking crater? (30 votes)

7% A team tied for Wild Card #3? (5 votes)

25% An 80-loss team? (16 votes)

19% Who cares? It’s 49ers/Warriors time (12 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

In this case, the Giants won one game 5-1, but the three losses were 7-2, 7-0, and 3-2 on a Sunday Night Baseball walk-off. I’m counting the series as a smoking crater.

Back in August, the Giants’ season began to unravel in an 11-game stretch against AL teams. Losing 2 out of 3 to the Angels is, in retrospect, sad, but at the time, because of Shohei Ohtani’s bright shining light of talent, defensible. Still...

Poll Giants vs. Angels - What will Ohtani do? This poll is closed 19% 3 home runs in the series (17 votes)

5% Pitch a shutout (5 votes)

11% Steal a base against Patrick Bailey (10 votes)

63% Smile after doing something really cool (55 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

I don’t recall him smiling after doing something really cool because he didn’t really do anything really cool in that series. So, we got it wrong.

There weren’t that many that really staggered me with how wrong we got it, though. The Giants swept the Phillies at Oracle Park back in May, but here’s how people felt heading into it and after reading the series preview:

Poll Giants vs. Phillies - How will it go? This poll is closed 12% Phillies sweep (16 votes)

6% Phillies sweep real hard (8 votes)

29% Giants win, 2-1 (38 votes)

38% Phillies win, 2-1 (51 votes)

13% ::lol:: Giants sweep ::lmao even:: (18 votes) 131 votes total Vote Now

If anything, it looks like fan feelings were always the opposite of the team’s trends. People were pessimistic earlier in the season and hopeful in the second half, but the team betrayed those instincts both times. Bummer!

I’ll toot my horn about two things. In July, the Rockies rolled into town having lost nine straight road games and 13-31 on the season and 14-29 at Oracle Park since 2018. I went on in that preview to insist that they were due to win a road game while also pissing and moaning about how the Giants needed to sweep the series anyway because...

A sweep would get them to 50-40 at the All-Star break. A nice round number. I like to look at history not because it’s instructive, but just to get a sense of how things could go — to feel better about the rest of the way. There have been 52 seasons where the Giants have had 50+ wins after their first 90 games, 11 of those have been exactly 50 wins, including 1999, 2000, 2004, 2011, 2012, and 2014. Ten times they’ve had 49 wins through the first 90 games, including 2010 and 2009. Weirdly, they’ve been 48-42 just once: the 1930 New York Giants (who ended the season 87-67). Eight times they’ve been 47-43 through 90, including 2022, 2015, and 2001, all seasons that wound up being competitive-ish in terms of the playoffs until they suddenly weren’t. So, you can see why I’m a little concerned. The weekend sets up this binary: the Giants are either last year’s team or better than last year’s team.

I had a similar historic review in May when the Giants went to Arizona for a four-game series. I’m oddly obsessed with four game series in Arizona as portents of the season’s outcome, even though the evaluation of data indicates no real pattern. They lost three out of four in the series (that’s one voters predicted the Giants would win, 3-1) and in the instances since 2000 where the Giants have played four in Arizona, they went 1-3 in 2004 and 2017.

At the end of April, I looked at what the Giants’ record after April could mean for their season. Voters predicted a split, which would’ve put the Giants at 12-15. Instead, it was a sweep:

The San Francisco Giants have had 17 winning seasons and one .500 season in their past 30 years. Here are the five worst March/Aprils of those winnings teams (sorted least-worst to most-worst): 2011: 13-13, .500 2009: 10-10, .500 2016: 12-13, .480 2004: 10-14, .417 2015: 9-13, .409 So, only a sweep this weekend at the hands of the San Diego Padres would put them on a path that, historically, hasn’t really worked out for the team — if you’re just expecting them to have a winning record.

Well then. I guess we know how that all shook out.

So, how did you and I do? Well, out of the 47 possible series preview polls (two nullified and no series previews for the first three series of the season), 19 nailed the outcome. 40.425%. Now, if you want to provide me with some evidence of Shohei Ohtani smiling after doing something cool in that Anaheim series, then it’ll go from 19 to 20, but in the meantime, we did worse than a coin flip.

In yesterday’s post parodying Bob Melvin’s new coaching staff I know I was too hard on the fans. It’s unfair to be hard on fans with this post because, well, we didn’t make the roster. This is entirely the fault of the Giants for not putting together a good team. Fans were right to be skeptical in the first half because look what happened in the second half — we were betrayed!