Predicting the Giants’ next coaching staff

I wanted to call this post Star Track: The Last Generation but I did not because I didn’t want to have to explain all the references. I guess neither do the San Francisco Giants, at least if they follow the hiring strategy prescribed by John Shea and the coterie of season ticketholders or silent partners he and the San Francisco Chronicle seem to represent.

Before Bob Melvin was hired, a few articles cropped up that suggested the franchise should return to its 2015-2018 phase of nostalgia humping just to generate some faint interest in a withering franchise.

Just five days ago in this piece, Shea wrote of Melvin’s candidacy:

Should he somehow get out of his contract — whether Preller signs off on it or even pulls off a trade — the three-time Manager of the Year undoubtedly would bring one of his key coaches with him to San Francisco: former Giants slugger Matt Williams, an immensely popular choice among fans.

Giants’ manager search: Internal candidates and external possibilities (sfchronicle.com)

Three days prior, Scott Ostler put on some tennis shoes and ran full speed into his office wall before sitting down to write this piece: Some helpful advice for Giants: Don’t hire Ned Nerdly as your manager (sfchronicle.com).

Casting about for thoughts on whom the Giants might hire, I texted a baseball insider and asked, whom do you think they should hire, and whom do you think they will hire? The insider’s answer: “Stephen Vogt/Ned Nerdly.” Funny, but not funny. [...] Dusty and Boch aren’t available to the Giants, not right now, so Zaidi will have to search elsewhere. But the closer he comes to the Baker/Bochy model, the happier the fans and Giants’ players will be, and the more likely that Zaidi still will be around a year from now.

And just four days ago, Susan Slusser sent me into a bit of a spiral with this article:

Melvin, who is from Menlo Park and played at Cal and with the Giants, emerged as the top candidate immediately last month and he would be likely to bring back some other names from the team’s past, including former third baseman Matt Williams, who is the Padres’ third-base coach. There are numerous other former Giants in the mix for coaching spots. Possibilities on a newly revamped coaching staff include Pat Burrell as a hitting coach and Ryan Vogelsong as pitching coach, the Chronicle has learned, with current pitching coach Andrew Bailey’s status up in the air.

Matt Williams helped the Giants most when he was traded away and when he pulled Jordan Zimmerman in the 2014 NLDS.

Pat Burrell and Ryan Vogelsong are currently roving instructors in the organization, which is great for some developmental continuity — imagine coaching guys up as 19 year olds and then being their coach when they make the majors! — but carries a learning curve for this different sort of coaching.

It’s hard to escape the feeling that there’s a sort of a desperate grab for familiarity here in order to build in some certainty to a tenuous situation with the Giants organization. We don’t know when they’ll be good again, but at least we Remember Some Guys?

It’s true that “Nobody knows anything,” and the front office’s carefully constructed player acquisition & usage model could just as easily be wrong about What Makes A Successful Baseball Team than right, but let’s not pretend that pulling #ForeverGiants out of a hat is a measured stance. It feels like panic. It feels like an attempt to hold off creeping dread.

But let’s just assume that BoMel shovels coal into the nostalgia train engine. I’m inspired by my podcast co-host Doug Bruzzone’s comment on the matter:

hire Bobby Estalella as Director of Getting Buff As Hell, you cowards @SFGiants — Doug (@moonwalkmcfly) October 23, 2023

Let’s see where the Giants might go in this new direction back to the old ways. First, this post assumes that the Giants will stick with their 13+ coaches in some form, perhaps adding and subtracting in places; and, second, whatever they do, it’ll be with the loudest season ticketholders in mind.

Manager: Bob Melvin

Bench Coach: Matt Williams

People forget — perhaps for the best — that Williams was the NL Manager of the Year in 2014. Why not transition him back to where he’s been successful? Plus, most season ticketholders still remember that powerful swing. Bet he could still put on a show in batting practice. Humm Baby!

Director of Managing: Buster Posey

This would be a new position created just to give fans the sense that Buster Posey is directly involved in the team on a day to day basis. Bob Melvin said in his introductory press conference that he’d never had a conversation with Posey until the interview process — can you imagine the conversations they’d have after losses? Plus, I bet he could still strap on the gear and catch a game and homer once or twice a week. Couldn’t hurt, right?

Assistant to Buster Posey/Assistant Bench Coach: Mark Hallberg

In order for Buster Posey to do his job well he’d need a spy, don’t you think? I-I mean, if Hallberg is going to get some more experience ahead of a probable manager’s job, creating a new position for him that would allow him to learn from Melvin & Williams would be good!

Director of Pitching/Ax Throwing: Madison Bumgarner

The Giants need someone with a track record of success who can teach their pitchers how to be tenacious. Daring. Reckless. The ax throwing would be a slight tweak on this postion Brian Bannister has already vacated, so it’s a spot the team needs to fill. Plus, I bet that he could go out there and pitch a shutout. Couldn’t hurt, right?

Pitching Coach: Ryan Vogelsong

Hey, if a former A can be the pitching coach, why not a former Giant? Plus, I bet he could go out there and pitch a shutout. Couldn’t hurt, right?

Assistant Pitching Coach: Tim Lincecum (only for select home games, if they can find him)

Let’s gooooo. Let’s do it. Why not? Although the Giants’ vibes might be improving with the installation of Bob Melvin at the top of the coaching hierarchy, they’re still missing some pizzazz. Posey and Bumgarner would shore up the intensity, but Lincecum would be a much needed flourish. Sure, Kyle Harrison is dominant, but he looks like he gets a haircut every 3 weeks and goes to bed at a reasonable hour. Lincecum could teach him to be chill, and how to throw an awesome changeup. Plus, I bet he could still go out there and pitch a shutout. Couldn’t hurt, right?

Director of Hair: Ángel Pagán

Director of Hitting: Barry Bonds (remote)

We’ve read about how just one conversation with the guy will unlock secret home run powers for at least a little while. Imagine him FaceTiming into the batting cages telling hitters what to do and how to make them better. Plus, you get him back into a uniform, who knows? He’s not officially retired. I bet he could still go out there and hit some homers in a real game. Couldn’t hurt, right?

Hitting Coach: Pat Burrell

The day to day grind might not be for Barry Bonds anymore, but why not Pat Burrell? Can you imagine the lifetstyle advice he could offer some of the younger players? He knows how to smash in all the ways a 20-something year old athlete would be desperate to learn. Plus, I bet he could still go out there and hit some bombs.

Assistant Hitting Coach: Will Clark

You’ve got Pat Burrell from the right side (and the night side) and Will Clark from the left side (and the family side), so you’ve got all the bases covered; plus, that sweet swing of his — Humm Baby, I bet he could go out there and put on a show in batting practice!

Infield Coach: Joe Panik

Panik is already in the front office as a Special Assistant for Player Development and he makes a heckuva lot more sense than Kai Correa, who never won a World Series in part because of this play:

Outfield Coach: Gregor Blanco

First Base Coach: Hunter Pence

The broadcast booth might not be the best use of his energy and since he seems committed to staying retired it seems that this position might be an acceptable compromise for the fanbase. The Giants need his infectious energy and Hunter Pence defies analytics. Sorry, Antoan Richardson! You’re not famous enough. You just know Hunter could go out there and get some hits. We once saw him hit a ball three times!

Third Base Coach: Tim Flannery

The youngins’ might not like it but it’s time they learned some manners and there isn’t a better third base coach in Giants history. You want somebody who embodies Humm Baby, Bochy, and Real Baseball? It’s the the Too-Tan Flann Man. Maybe he can just do home games to at least give season ticketholders along the third baseline some entertainment?

Working Out in Jeans Coach: Andres Torres

Director of Reminding Players of the Good Ol’ Days: Brandon Crawford

They can’t let him get away from the organizationn, even if Farhan doesn’t want to re-sign him. He was already the team’s DJ, why not make it permanent? His clubhouse presence will be a continuity between eras and during losing streaks he’ll be able to pull the whole, “Gather round while I tell you about how rebounded from a 10-16 June in 2014.” And when he struggles to fill his programming schedule, he can always pivot to showing the World Series DVDs.

Plus, you know Marco Luciano’s going to struggle or miss most of the season because of his chronic back issues. Who knows? A little bit of extra rest and it’d be easy to see Crawford put on the uniform and go out there and make some slick plays on defense. Shutup with that defensive metrics talk, Ned Nerdly!

Social Media Scout: Pablo Sandoval

This just a half-hearted joke based on the time he liked those Instagram thirst posts while sitting on a toilet. I guess my premise here is that somebody will need to scour social media posts of the opponent to see if there’s anything to exploit from a scouting perspective. Alas, Pablo Sandoval might be unavailable:

Former Giants star Pablo Sandoval, along with Bartolo Colon and Robinson Canó, are among several notable, older former major league players selected Monday in the inaugural draft of a Dubai-based baseball league. https://t.co/jd8ygn7ifW — CBS News Bay Area (@KPIXtv) October 23, 2023

What does any of this mean for the holdovers? Who knows. They can be those video coaches. The point is: if the Giants are going to be successful in the future, then they’ll need to remember their past. That means ditching the present. Or something.

The truth is that Baseball recycles coaches and managers all the time. Hearing a lot of these names isn’t actually surprising, it only strikes me as weird because of the emphasis on former Giants. But if that’s the goal, then I say go for it.