Player Review: Alex Cobb

2023 stats: 28 G, 151.1 IP, 3.87 ERA, 4.01 FIP, 20.3% K%, 5.7% BB%, 1.322 WHIP, 2.6 WAR (B.R.)

Noteworthy: Home-Away ERA splits: 1.95 (74 IP) - 5.70 (77.1 IP); Night-Day Game ERA splits: 2.88 (97 IP) - 5.63 (54.1 IP); Pre - Post All-Star ERA splits: 2.91 (89.2 IP) - 5.25 (61.2 IP)

On a July afternoon in Cincinnati, Alex Cobb couldn’t pitch through the 5th inning.

His sinker was sailing on him and wasn’t missing bats. His feel for his splitter came and went, forcing himself to dig deep into his bag of tricks for a peripheral slider and curve and was ultimately punished for it. Will Benson spit on three splitters well below the zone, working a full count walk in the 3rd before Luke Maile launched a lethargic slider over the centerfield wall. In the 4th, Benson slapped a dead fish curve down the left field line for an RBI double. In the 5th, Jake Fraley doubled on an elevated splitter and came in on a Jonathan India single. After throwing 4 straight pitches nowhere near the zone to Joey Votto meant Cobb’s day was done. 5 runs allowed on 9 hits and 4 walks over 4.1 innings pitched.

The 5-1 loss to Cincy meant a series split and the last road series the San Francisco Giants didn’t lose in 2023. They crossed the Ohio River with a bad taste in their mouth that only got worse with a weekend sweep in Washington.

Fast-forward a month and the Giants are still firmly in playoff conversation. The Reds fly into San Francisco and lose the first game of the series. Alex Cobb takes the mound for game two and as the lights at Oracle Park flare on and the sun sets into the Pacific, the 35 year old veteran delivers one of the finest pitching performances of his career.

8.2 innings of no-hit ball and with a logic-defying snag by Austin Slater in the 8th, a inconsequential runner on second, and the crowd on their feet, it seemed like everything was lined up for Alex Cobb’s first career no-hitter. He delivered the expected splitter, knee-high, to Spencer Steer, and he lined it into the left-center gap just past the reach of Luis Matos. No-hit bid gone, shutout gone. Cobb recuperated quickly, allowed a moment of head-hung disappointment before retiring Elly de la Cruz with a perfect inside sinker to finish the game. Of course the congratulations he got from catcher Patrick Bailey came with a tug at the corner of the rookie’s mouth, a bittersweet damn man, so close, before a hug heavy with condolences.

Cobb threw 131 pitches that night—a career high and his season high by 21. He threw his splitter 63% of the time with his sinker usage coming in at 27%, using his breaking type pitches only a dozen times as palate cleansers. The split is one of the prettiest pitches in baseball when it’s working. That night it danced and didn’t repeat a single move: falling off the table, diving and sliding, hanging in the zone just long enough to bait a swing before dodging away. Cobb earned a season high 28 called-strikes and 18 swing-and-misses. The performance fetched a game score of 88—the highest of his career.

Asked about missing the no-hitter, Cobb took a sage perspective: “So many things have to go right for those things to happen.” Variables man—some things are beyond your control. Whether you like it or not the field results do not exist in a vacuum but rely on the performances of other plays. Uncatchable balls get caught. Unhittable pitches get hit. Baseball is all about letting go, giving the ball up—so much of what happens is out of your hand.

Defense Against the Dark Arts. pic.twitter.com/S5nDlqgVCU — SFGiants (@SFGiants) August 30, 2023

Looking at the varying results from one perspective, these two Cobb starts are altogether explainable and unsurprising. Players’ performances change from game to game. A long season inevitably runs the gamut of quality—especially when wielding a pitch like the splitter who is known to be tempermental. But from another angle, within the context of Cobb’s season as well as the team’s, these opposite results fit perfectly into a pattern that may have scuttled the individual and collective season.

Cobb’s season’s numbers over day games are a head-scratcher. Over 11 starts and 54.1 IP, he allowed 34 earned runs on 72 hits. Opponents slashed .314/.362/.520 (.882 OPS) with 11 of 19 HRs launched during the daytime. His 8.9 SO/9 was an uptick from 7.1 SO/9 at night, which could be visibility issues from shadows across the diamond, or glare from the batter’s eye that give pitchers an advantage over hitters, or Cobb pitching less for contact and more for the K due to dicier situations with runners on base. But when first pitch was in the evening, the results, well, were as stark as day and night. A switch flicked on, Cobb whether cognizant of it or not, worked better with the sun low and bathed in the artificial wattage of stadium light stands. Over 97 innings pitched, he allowed 91 hits and only 31 earned runs. Opponent’s OPS: .676.

The 2023 trend is an odd one, unsupported by his career totals that reflect a more balanced spread across game conditions: a comparable 3.80 Night ERA to 3.96 Day ERA, slightly better but again comparable WHIP and SO/9 numbers. He’s logged over twice as many innings at night than during the day, so the distinct discrepancies of this year might be a result of that—though it doesn’t really make sense that such splits based on experience would appear in a player’s 12th career year.

Asked about the odd splits after the aforementioned loss in Cincy, Cobb commented that he actually enjoyed day-games, shrugging it off as coincidence, or possibly skewed because his only major blow-up at that point was getting tagged for 7 runs against Milwaukee during an afternoon in late May.

Alex Cobb discusses his drastically different day game/night game splits pic.twitter.com/z44Czq5sHJ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) July 20, 2023

Against Milwaukee, and in Milwaukee. The day-night stuff is peculiar, and though it could lead to some fun fan theories about Cobb actually being a vampire—it’s the home-away contrast that ultimately hobbled Cobb’s season.

On June 3rd at home against Baltimore, Cobb threw 7.2 scoreless innings, leading the Giants to a 4-0 shutout. He allowed 5 hits with 0 walks and 7 strikeouts. The 76 game score was his second highest of the season to that point.

The Giants won 4-0. They're 29-29. Alex Cobb dominated his former team, lowering his ERA to 2.71. He threw 58 splitters, and the Orioles didn't have much of a chance: pic.twitter.com/LieCVDQJf6 — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) June 4, 2023

Cobb’s next three starts were on the road in Colorado, St. Louis, and New York in which he managed just 14 innings, allowing 9 runs on 19 hits, 3 walks, 1 HBP and 15 strikeouts. None of them were terrible starts (especially given one took place in Denver) just un-Cobb like in that the K’s ticked-up but the contact got louder and came off the ground. The highest game score of the three was 48 (his season average was 51). What’s maybe most interesting is that all three of those no-decisions for Cobb ended up being a win for San Francisco, during that magical June run of come-from-behind wins on the road. Cobb’s problems with away game were well established for the team’s.

His next start after his loss in Cincinnati on July 20th was a 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 9 K (74 game score) home-night eventual win against Oakland. Two starts later, exposed under the glaring East Bay sun, Cobb got roasted for 5 runs over 5.1 innings (36 game score) with light-hitting SS Nick Allen taking him deep twice to punctuate a humiliating 2-game sweep of the lowly A’s.

Cobb’s last start of the season was a must-win against the D-Backs, the first of a short series in Arizona before a final stretch of 10 games against Los Angeles and San Diego. It was an evening game, but by then Cobb’s and the team’s road curse had thoroughly consumed and compromised all levels and aspects of club play. The veteran was pulled after the 2nd, having been tagged for 5 runs after a chaotic frame of back-to-back 2-out doubles and aggressive base-running antics. He was placed on the 15-day IL the next day with a hip pinch.

Unfortunately for the righty and unfortunately for the Giants, Cobb started 4 more games on the road than he did at home (16 away, 12 home) with opponents splits against spookily similar to that of their day-night numbers. A .312/.364/.512 (.876 OPS) compared to .225/.266/.344 (.610 OPS), and even his strikeout rate went up away from Oracle. Cobb’s career numbers definitely favor a home park, just not to this season’s extreme. Some statistical sag is typical, but compared with his fellow pitchers, Cobb’s road woes paced the team in ERA, FIP, WHIP, AVG, BABIP, HR/FB, Hard-hit % among others.

Though there would be a prolonged death rattle, a brief but sharp peak of hope, it was maybe Cobb’s lackluster start in Cincinnati that linked the individual and collective fates. San Francisco would lose 26 of their final 32 games on the road after July 20th and put together a 25 - 40 win-loss record. After going 13-5 in games that Cobb started, the team would slip to a 5-5 record. His complete game 1-hitter ended up being his final win of the season.

What makes players great is their ability to iron out some of the wrinkles caused by variables. They excel despite conditions, and the influence of coincidence is minimized. Cobb’s 2023 was hindered by these odd, sometimes inexplicable but persistent roadblocks that he just couldn’t quite work around. He might not have an answer for why he came up short given those circumstances, but he won’t deny them. As excellent as he was at times, there were important games in San Diego or Arizona in which Cobb didn’t rise to the occasion.

2023 was in many ways a career year for the 35 year old, and an extension of the work he did last season to establish himself as a top of the rotation arm. He pitched his way to his first All-Star selection by shutting down opponents and pitching deep into games.

Alex Cobb now has 4 scoreless starts this year of 7+ IP



that’s the most by a Giants pitcher in a single season since Madison Bumgarner had 4 in 2018



last Giant with MORE such starts in a season was Bumgarner in ’16, with 5 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 4, 2023

He exceeded last season’s inning total while throwing more than 150 for the first time since 2018, tossed 2 complete games, and has now started 28 games in consecutive seasons. His groundball-rate was the second best in baseball behind Logan Webb and had his best strikeout-to-walk ratio of his career (barring his 12 IP 2019 season). He provided much needed length and stability over a season plagued with rotation problems.

There were a lot of statistical similarities between 2022 Cobb and 2023 Cobb. He tangoed between the sinker-slider mix, maintained his mid-90s fastball velocity. His K-rate dropped along with his walk rate. The groundball rate also dropped though it was still elite with a slight uptick in flyballs and line drives while his Hard Hit% lingered in the low-40% —surprisingly mediocre mark. The most notable change was the barrel rate. Last year’s 3.7% rate led the MLB among qualified pitchers—this past season it jumped to 7.0%. It looks like pitchers as a whole experienced that jump—this year’s leader, Marcus Stroman, led the Majors at 5% —but Cobb’s barrel rate nearly doubled. His tendency to get hit hard isn’t much of a concern when the contact is going into the ground but when opponents combine exit-velocity with launch angle (Statcast’s definition of “Barrels”) it’s going to be problematic. Cobb allowed 10 more home runs than last year (9 to 19) with his HR% doubling from 1.4% to 2.9%. His FIP of 2.80 inflated to 4.01 accordingly. Not Lance Lynn, of course—just a noticeable jump, and at this point in his career and his age, it’s reasonable to worry about slight regressions compounding with each passing year.

Those concerns aren’t particularly pressing for the near future, and the day-night, home-away quirks will get figured out with the start of a fresh season. The Giants will exercise their club option over the starter and get a durable rotation arm for 1-year and $10 million in 2024.